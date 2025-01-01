|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Jan 2025
|3 Jan 2025
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025.
|Board Meeting
|1 Dec 2024
|26 Dec 2024
|WOMANCART LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 01-Jan-2025 to consider Fund raising. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Sep 2024
|13 Sep 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|2 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|3 Jul 2024
|3 Jul 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 03, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|To consider Fund Raising by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Apr 2024
|1 Apr 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.
