iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Womancart Ltd Board Meeting

429
(0.00%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:16:12 PM

Womancart CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting3 Jan 20253 Jan 2025
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025.
Board Meeting1 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
WOMANCART LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 01-Jan-2025 to consider Fund raising. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Sep 202413 Sep 2024
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024.
Board Meeting2 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Jul 20243 Jul 2024
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 03, 2024.
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 May 20243 May 2024
To consider Fund Raising by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 Apr 20241 Apr 2024
Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 01, 2024.

Womancart: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Womancart Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.