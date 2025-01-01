Board Meeting 3 Jan 2025 3 Jan 2025

Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 03, 2025.

Board Meeting 1 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

WOMANCART LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 01-Jan-2025 to consider Fund raising. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on January 01, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Sep 2024 13 Sep 2024

Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 13, 2024.

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 02, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Jul 2024 3 Jul 2024

Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 3 May 2024

To consider Fund Raising by issuance of equity shares / convertible bonds / warrants/ any other equity linked instruments ( Securities ) through permissible modes including by way of a private placement. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 09/05/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024