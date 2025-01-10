iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Womancart Ltd Balance Sheet

420.2
(1.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:15:26 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Womancart Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.21

1.11

1.11

0.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.17

1.99

1.53

-0.19

Net Worth

15.38

3.1

2.64

0.16

Minority Interest

Debt

6.36

1.31

0.79

0.92

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.74

4.41

3.43

1.08

Fixed Assets

1.79

0.69

0.22

0.05

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.14

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0

0

0

Networking Capital

15.17

2.93

2.77

0.93

Inventories

6.02

1.49

1.57

0.58

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

9.82

1.96

1.42

0.39

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.74

0.22

0.2

0.22

Sundry Creditors

-1.6

-0.44

-0.37

-0.24

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.81

-0.3

-0.05

-0.02

Cash

4.58

0.64

0.45

0.11

Total Assets

21.73

4.4

3.44

1.09

Womancart : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Womancart Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.