Womancart Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.21
1.11
1.11
0.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.17
1.99
1.53
-0.19
Net Worth
15.38
3.1
2.64
0.16
Minority Interest
Debt
6.36
1.31
0.79
0.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.74
4.41
3.43
1.08
Fixed Assets
1.79
0.69
0.22
0.05
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.14
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0
0
0
Networking Capital
15.17
2.93
2.77
0.93
Inventories
6.02
1.49
1.57
0.58
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
9.82
1.96
1.42
0.39
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.74
0.22
0.2
0.22
Sundry Creditors
-1.6
-0.44
-0.37
-0.24
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.81
-0.3
-0.05
-0.02
Cash
4.58
0.64
0.45
0.11
Total Assets
21.73
4.4
3.44
1.09
