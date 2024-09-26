Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange about Shareholders meeting Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024 Womancart Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/09/2024)