Womancart Ltd Management Discussions

The global economy remains in a precarious state amid the protracted effects of the overlapping negative shocks of the pandemic, the Russian Federations invasion of Ukraine, and the sharp tightening of monetary policy to contain high inflation. The resilience that global economic activity exhibited earlier this year is expected to fade. Growth in several major economies was stronger than envisaged at the beginning of the year, with faster-than expected economic reopening in China and resilient consumption in the United States. Nonetheless, for 2023, global activity is projected to slow, with a pronounced deceleration in advanced economies and a sizable pickup in China (figure A).

Inflation pressures persist, and the drag on growth from the ongoing monetary tightening to restore price stability is expected to peak in 2023 in many major economies. Recent banking sector stress will further tighten credit conditions. This will result in a substantial growth deceleration in the second half of this year. This slowdown will compound a period of already-subdued growth over the first half of the 2020s (2020-2024), growth in EMDEs is expected to average just 3.4 percent, one of the weakest half-decades of the past 30 years (figure B). This slowdown reflects both cyclical dynamics and the current trend of declining global potential output growth (figure C).

GLOBAL FASHION INDUSTRY

Global apparel market:

Apparel refers to any clothing made of textiles created by weaving, knitting, or felting, in whole or in part, that is worn on a special occasion to build culture and create an aesthetic appearance in the home and on official occasions.

The main types of apparel are womens wear, mens wear and kids wear. Apparel made specifically for ladies is referred to as womans clothing. The different types of fiber include man-made fibers, cotton fibers, animal based fibers, vegetable-based fibers and is distributed through various channels such as retail stores, online stores.

The global apparel market grew from $610.12 billion in 2022 to $652.94 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The apparel market is expected to grow to $830.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Increasing demand for online shopping is expected to help the apparel manufacturing market grow. Manufacturers can now sell their products on a larger platform than before, which will increase their customer base geographically driving the growth of the apparel manufacturing market. In countries such as India, for instance, e-commerce portals have boosted the sales of traditional garments by giving larger exposure to producers who were confined to one geography where the weaving community was located.

INDIA BEAUTY AND PERSONAL CARE SECTOR

The India beauty and personal care market size reached US$ 26.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 38.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% during 2023-2028. The availability of a diversified product range, increasing demand for natural and organic products, and the growing penetration of e-commerce platforms represent some of the key factors driving the market.

Increased Awareness and Higher Incomes Driving the Demand for Beauty and Personal Care Products in India

One of the major factors driving the market is the increasing awareness of beauty and personal care products among Indian consumers. With rising urbanization, individuals have become more likely to adopt new products and routines. This shift is supported by amplified exposure to global beauty trends due to the proliferation of social media platforms and influencer marketing. Moreover, as consumers become more aware of the importance of self-care and maintaining a good appearance, they are investing in beauty and personal care products. In addition to this, the rising affluent population and increasing spending capacity have led to an increase in demand for cosmetics, skincare, hair care, fragrances, personal hygiene products, and grooming tools.

INDIAN E-COMMERCE INDUSTRY Introduction

In recent years India has experienced a boom in internet and smartphone penetration. The number of internet connections in 2021 increased significantly to 830 million, driven by the ‘Digital India programme. Out of the total internet connections, ~55% of connections were in urban areas, of which 97% of connections were wireless. The smartphone base has also increased significantly and is expected to reach 1 billion by 2026. This has helped Indias digital sector and it is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. This rapid rise in internet users and smartphone penetration coupled with rising incomes has assisted the growth of Indias e-commerce sector. Indias e-commerce sector has transformed the way business is done in India and has opened various segments of commerce ranging from business-to-business (B2B), direct-to consumer (D2C), consumer-to-consumer (C2C) and consumer-to-business (C2B). Major segments such as D2C and B2B have experienced immense growth in recent years. Indias D2C market is expected to reach US$ 60 billion by FY27. The overall e-commerce market is also expected to reach US$ 350 billion by 2030 and will experience 21.5% growth in 2022 and reach US$ 74.8 billion.

Investments/Developments

Some of the major developments in the Indian e-commerce sector are as follows:

? Walmart is preparing to spend over US$ 2.5 billion in India as the retailer doubles down on the opportunities it sees in Indias e-commerce and payments markets.

? Hyperlocal e-commerce startup, Magicpin announced that its daily order volume has zoomed 100-fold to 10,000 per day from over 100 within a month of joining thew government-promoted Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) network.

? In June 2022, Amazon India signed an MoU with Manipur Handloom & Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (MHHDCL), a Government of Manipur Enterprise to support the growth of artisans and weavers across the state.

? Indias e-Commerce sector received US$ 15 billion of PE/VC investments in 2021 which is a 5.4 times increase year on year. This is the highest investment value received by any sector ever in India.

? In February 2022, Amazon India launched One district One product (ODOP) bazaar on its platform to support MSMEs.

Government Initiatives

Since 2014, the Government of India has announced various initiatives, namely Digital India, Make in India, Start-up India, Skill India and Innovation Fund. The timely and effective implementation of such programs will likely support growth of E-commerce in the country. Some of the major initiatives taken by the Government to promote E-commerce in India are as follows: ? As of November 2022, the GeM portal has served 12.28 million orders worth Rs. 334,933 crore (US$ 40.97 billion) from 5.44 million registered sellers and service providers for 62,247 buyer organizations.

? In an application to systematise the on boarding process of retailers on e-commerce platforms, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is reportedly planning to utilise the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to set protocols for cataloguing, vendor discovery and price discovery. The department aims to provide equal opportunities to all marketplace players to make optimum use of the e-commerce ecosystem in the larger interest of the country and its citizen.

? National Retail Policy: The government had identified five areas in its proposed national retail policy ease of doing business, rationalisation of the licence process, digitisation of retail, focus on reforms and an open network for digital commerce stating that offline retail and e-commerce need to be administered in an integral manner.

? In order to increase the participation of foreign players in E-commerce, Indian Government hiked the limit of FDI in E-commerce marketplace model to up to 100% (in B2B models).

? Heavy investment made by the Government in rolling out fiber network for 5G will help boost E-commerce in India.

Road Ahead

The E-commerce industry has been directly impacting micro, small & medium enterprises (MSME) in India by providing means of financing, technology and training and has a favourable cascading effect on other industries as well. The Indian E-commerce industry has been on an upward growth trajectory and is expected to surpass the US to become the second-largest E-commerce market in the world by 2034. Technology-enabled innovations like digital payments, hyper-local logistics, analytics-driven customer engagement and digital advertisements will likely support the growth in the sector. The Indian e-commerce sector is likely to expand in different markets. Indias e-retail market is expected to continue its strong growth - it registered a CAGR of over 35% to reach Rs. 1.8 trillion (US$ 25.75 billion) in FY20. Over the next five years, the Indian e-retail industry is projected to exceed ~300-350 million shoppers, propelling the online Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) to US$ 100-120 billion by 2025.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our company was incorporated as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 2013 in the name and style of "Womancart Private Limited", on July 04, 2018, bearing a CIN U74999DL2018PTC336138, having registered office at New Delhi. The company was converted into a public limited company and the name was changed into "Womancart Limited", pursuant to a shareholders resolution passed at an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on May 19, 2023 and consequently fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 31, 2023 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. We are primarily a digital consumer centric retail platform, providing wide range of classic and emerging branded beauty and wellness products for skin care, body care, hair care, fragrance for both men and women at the comfort of home. We also sell lifestyle brands for make-up, imitation jewellery, lingerie, We also run brick and mortar stores where customers can visit, make purchases, and interact with the brand. We have specially sourced products to cater to everyday needs from skin care, makeup products, fragrance, hair styling products and tools and a separate section for men and their grooming needs with shavers, trimmers and beard care. We provide easy shopping experience, good consumer service, high quality products and fashionable essentials from head to toe. Our product portfolio consists of approximately 10,000 SKUs from our own brand along with various national & international brands.

MODUS OPERANDI FOR SELLING:

Our Company has its own website - womancart.in, where it sells multiple products for various national and international brands. Then we have our subsidiaries which are registered as Seller on various marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Meesho, Dhani and are selling similar products as holding company. Whichever subsidiary gets order from marketplace owing to price point, discounts offered, good rating, free shipping etc., buys the particular product from holding company and ships to customer.

OUR PRESENCE

We have both online and offline presence, providing omni channel experience to our customers.