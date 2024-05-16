|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|9 May 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 09, 2024. Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 07, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024) WOMANCART LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 07-Jun-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 17/05/2024) Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 07, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/06/2024) Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 07, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024) Womancart Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 07, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 10/06/2024)
|EGM
|1 Apr 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on April 26, 2024 WOMANCART LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 26-Apr-2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/04/2024) Womancart Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024) Womancart Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 28/04/2024)
