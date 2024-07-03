iifl-logo-icon 1
Wise Travel India Ltd Share Price

161.35
(-2.21%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:10 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open162.5
  • Day's High166.9
  • 52 Wk High342.95
  • Prev. Close165
  • Day's Low160
  • 52 Wk Low 155.35
  • Turnover (lac)26.62
  • P/E17.7
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS9.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)384.2
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Wise Travel India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Wise Travel India Ltd Corporate Action

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Wise Travel India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Wise Travel India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:36 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.76%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.76%

Non-Promoter- 0.53%

Institutions: 0.53%

Non-Institutions: 29.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Wise Travel India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.81

3.16

2.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

125.77

37.37

25.37

Net Worth

149.58

40.53

28.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

410.6

249.6

88.62

42.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

410.6

249.6

88.62

42.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.49

0.38

1.09

1.8

View Annually Results

Wise Travel India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Wise Travel India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Vivek Laroia

Whole-time Director

Manish Kumar Sharma

Non Executive Director

Hema Bisht

Independent Director

Akhilesh Agarwal

Independent Director

JANARDAN PRASAD PANDEY

Independent Director

Minakshi Mahajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani Rastogi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Wise Travel India Ltd

Summary

Wise Travel India Limited (WTI) was originally incorporated on April 22, 2009 as Wise Travel India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Wise Travel India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing online car rental and taxi booking services in India. The operations are carried out with a large fleet of on-road and robust technology platforms. The objective behind the venture is to have presence across the value chain through services in the corporate people transportation which includes Car Rental Services, Employee Transportation Services, Car Leasing, Coach Rentals, Technology, and Mobility Solutions.From 2009-11, WTI Cabs managed the entire Personal Ground Transportation Movement of XIX Commonwealth Games, 2010 in New Delhi. In 2012-14, the Company expanded operations to 7 major metros; it acquired India Fleet, a Group Co. of Trans Lease India Pvt. Ltd. It expanded the car rental fleet size to 2500+ cabs, again acquired Wyn Cabs & Smart Ride, a Coach Rental Company. In 2015, it commenced Managed Services in employee transportation. The period from 2018-20 was earmarked by the Companys pledge to sustainability. Electric Vehicles becomes a significant part of the fleet, mirroring global aspirations for greener transpor
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Wise Travel India Ltd share price today?

The Wise Travel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹161.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Wise Travel India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wise Travel India Ltd is ₹384.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Wise Travel India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Wise Travel India Ltd is 17.7 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Wise Travel India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wise Travel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wise Travel India Ltd is ₹155.35 and ₹342.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Wise Travel India Ltd?

Wise Travel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.41%, 6 Month at -44.82%, 3 Month at -40.09% and 1 Month at -6.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Wise Travel India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Wise Travel India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.76 %
Institutions - 0.53 %
Public - 29.70 %

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.