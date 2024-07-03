Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹162.5
Prev. Close₹165
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.62
Day's High₹166.9
Day's Low₹160
52 Week's High₹342.95
52 Week's Low₹155.35
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)384.2
P/E17.7
EPS9.32
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.81
3.16
2.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
125.77
37.37
25.37
Net Worth
149.58
40.53
28.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
410.6
249.6
88.62
42.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
410.6
249.6
88.62
42.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.49
0.38
1.09
1.8
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vivek Laroia
Whole-time Director
Manish Kumar Sharma
Non Executive Director
Hema Bisht
Independent Director
Akhilesh Agarwal
Independent Director
JANARDAN PRASAD PANDEY
Independent Director
Minakshi Mahajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani Rastogi
Reports by Wise Travel India Ltd
Summary
Wise Travel India Limited (WTI) was originally incorporated on April 22, 2009 as Wise Travel India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Wise Travel India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing online car rental and taxi booking services in India. The operations are carried out with a large fleet of on-road and robust technology platforms. The objective behind the venture is to have presence across the value chain through services in the corporate people transportation which includes Car Rental Services, Employee Transportation Services, Car Leasing, Coach Rentals, Technology, and Mobility Solutions.From 2009-11, WTI Cabs managed the entire Personal Ground Transportation Movement of XIX Commonwealth Games, 2010 in New Delhi. In 2012-14, the Company expanded operations to 7 major metros; it acquired India Fleet, a Group Co. of Trans Lease India Pvt. Ltd. It expanded the car rental fleet size to 2500+ cabs, again acquired Wyn Cabs & Smart Ride, a Coach Rental Company. In 2015, it commenced Managed Services in employee transportation. The period from 2018-20 was earmarked by the Companys pledge to sustainability. Electric Vehicles becomes a significant part of the fleet, mirroring global aspirations for greener transpor
Read More
The Wise Travel India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹161.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Wise Travel India Ltd is ₹384.20 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Wise Travel India Ltd is 17.7 and 2.63 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Wise Travel India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Wise Travel India Ltd is ₹155.35 and ₹342.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Wise Travel India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -19.41%, 6 Month at -44.82%, 3 Month at -40.09% and 1 Month at -6.25%.
