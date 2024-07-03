Wise Travel India Ltd Summary

Wise Travel India Limited (WTI) was originally incorporated on April 22, 2009 as Wise Travel India Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, NCT of Delhi & Haryana. Subsequently, Company was converted into Public Limited Company and name of company was changed to Wise Travel India Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 26, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of providing online car rental and taxi booking services in India. The operations are carried out with a large fleet of on-road and robust technology platforms. The objective behind the venture is to have presence across the value chain through services in the corporate people transportation which includes Car Rental Services, Employee Transportation Services, Car Leasing, Coach Rentals, Technology, and Mobility Solutions.From 2009-11, WTI Cabs managed the entire Personal Ground Transportation Movement of XIX Commonwealth Games, 2010 in New Delhi. In 2012-14, the Company expanded operations to 7 major metros; it acquired India Fleet, a Group Co. of Trans Lease India Pvt. Ltd. It expanded the car rental fleet size to 2500+ cabs, again acquired Wyn Cabs & Smart Ride, a Coach Rental Company. In 2015, it commenced Managed Services in employee transportation. The period from 2018-20 was earmarked by the Companys pledge to sustainability. Electric Vehicles becomes a significant part of the fleet, mirroring global aspirations for greener transportation. The Company thereafter ventured into tier 2,3 and 4 cities in 2021-22. Recognizing the global potential of its services, 2022 saw the brand preparing to go international. By 2023, WTI established nearly 17 airport counters. It introduced a Management Trainee Program, sculpting the next generation of transportation leaders. The Company propose 64,41,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.