Wise Travel India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
23.81
3.16
2.95
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
125.77
37.37
25.37
Net Worth
149.58
40.53
28.32
Minority Interest
Debt
27.28
26.41
3.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
176.86
66.94
31.89
Fixed Assets
20.23
20.89
11.55
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.72
0.67
0.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.67
1.13
1.08
Networking Capital
51.33
32.4
9.53
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
85.67
59.18
28.03
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
30.82
24.28
9.64
Sundry Creditors
-53.07
-42.8
-21.7
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.09
-8.26
-6.44
Cash
102.92
11.84
8.92
Total Assets
176.87
66.93
31.88
