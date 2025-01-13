iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Wise Travel India Ltd Balance Sheet

156
(-2.56%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:34:43 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Wise Travel India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

23.81

3.16

2.95

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

125.77

37.37

25.37

Net Worth

149.58

40.53

28.32

Minority Interest

Debt

27.28

26.41

3.57

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

176.86

66.94

31.89

Fixed Assets

20.23

20.89

11.55

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.72

0.67

0.8

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.67

1.13

1.08

Networking Capital

51.33

32.4

9.53

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

85.67

59.18

28.03

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

30.82

24.28

9.64

Sundry Creditors

-53.07

-42.8

-21.7

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.09

-8.26

-6.44

Cash

102.92

11.84

8.92

Total Assets

176.87

66.93

31.88

Wise Travel : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Wise Travel India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.