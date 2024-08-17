SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹112.85
Prev. Close₹111.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.51
Day's High₹112.85
Day's Low₹109.55
52 Week's High₹159.6
52 Week's Low₹80
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)192.59
P/E38.17
EPS2.87
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Feb-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.9
8.6
8.31
7.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.12
0
0
0
Net Worth
19.02
8.6
8.31
7.12
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sailesh Agarwal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Sourav Agarwal
Independent Director
Altab Uddin Kazi
Independent Director
Hitu Mahajan
Independent Director
Amit Rathi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sangita Kumari Agarwal
Summary
Forcas Studio Limited was initially established as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Forcas Apparels , founded by Sailesh Agarwal pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 9, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Forcas Studio Private Limited and a Certificate dated January 12, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Forcas Studio Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 5, 2024 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Company is into Menswear and deals in mens garments such as Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. and has transitioned to online and wholesale business in 2021 through own brand and also white-labelling for other brands such as Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Highlander, Cobb, Kontail and many more. It is in the business of manufacturing and selling of menswear garments through online ecommerce platforms and wholesale under the name of FTX, Tribe and Conteno. The wholesale business comprises of sale to wholesalers who purchase in bulk for onward sales to garment retailers in different states of the country. Further, the brand are sold through large format stores including V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, City Kart, Metro Bazar, Kothari Retail and Sarvana Reta
The Forcas Studio Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forcas Studio Ltd is ₹192.59 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Forcas Studio Ltd is 38.17 and 3.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forcas Studio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forcas Studio Ltd is ₹80 and ₹159.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Forcas Studio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 31.04%.
