iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Forcas Studio Ltd Share Price

109.55
(-1.97%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open112.85
  • Day's High112.85
  • 52 Wk High159.6
  • Prev. Close111.75
  • Day's Low109.55
  • 52 Wk Low 80
  • Turnover (lac)10.51
  • P/E38.17
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS2.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)192.59
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Forcas Studio Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

112.85

Prev. Close

111.75

Turnover(Lac.)

10.51

Day's High

112.85

Day's Low

109.55

52 Week's High

159.6

52 Week's Low

80

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

192.59

P/E

38.17

EPS

2.87

Divi. Yield

0

Forcas Studio Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Forcas Studio Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Forcas Studio Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:36 AM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Apr-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.29%

Non-Promoter- 5.16%

Institutions: 5.16%

Non-Institutions: 34.53%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Forcas Studio Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Feb-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.9

8.6

8.31

7.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.12

0

0

0

Net Worth

19.02

8.6

8.31

7.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Forcas Studio Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Forcas Studio Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sailesh Agarwal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Sourav Agarwal

Independent Director

Altab Uddin Kazi

Independent Director

Hitu Mahajan

Independent Director

Amit Rathi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sangita Kumari Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Forcas Studio Ltd

Summary

Forcas Studio Limited was initially established as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Forcas Apparels , founded by Sailesh Agarwal pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 9, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Forcas Studio Private Limited and a Certificate dated January 12, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Forcas Studio Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 5, 2024 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Company is into Menswear and deals in mens garments such as Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. and has transitioned to online and wholesale business in 2021 through own brand and also white-labelling for other brands such as Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Highlander, Cobb, Kontail and many more. It is in the business of manufacturing and selling of menswear garments through online ecommerce platforms and wholesale under the name of FTX, Tribe and Conteno. The wholesale business comprises of sale to wholesalers who purchase in bulk for onward sales to garment retailers in different states of the country. Further, the brand are sold through large format stores including V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, City Kart, Metro Bazar, Kothari Retail and Sarvana Reta
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Forcas Studio Ltd share price today?

The Forcas Studio Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹109.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Forcas Studio Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Forcas Studio Ltd is ₹192.59 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Forcas Studio Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Forcas Studio Ltd is 38.17 and 3.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Forcas Studio Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Forcas Studio Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Forcas Studio Ltd is ₹80 and ₹159.6 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Forcas Studio Ltd?

Forcas Studio Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -24.13%, 3 Month at -7.16% and 1 Month at 31.04%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Forcas Studio Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Forcas Studio Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.30 %
Institutions - 5.17 %
Public - 34.53 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Forcas Studio Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.