1. We have examined the attached Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities of FORCAS STUDIO LIMITED (the “ Company ” or the “ Issuer ” ) as at 29th February 2024, 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March 2021, the related Restated Statement of Profit & Loss and the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period from 12th January 2024 to 29th February 2024 and for the period from 1st April 2023 to 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March 2022 and 31st March 2021, the Summary Statement of Significant Accounting Policies, and other explanatory information annexed to this report for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document prepared by the Company (collectively the ” Restated Summary Statements ” or “ Restated Financial Statements ” ). These Restated Summary Statements have been prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors of the Company in connection with the Initial Public Offering (IPO) in EMERGE Platform of NSE. 2. These Restated Summary Statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of: (i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 (the “ Act"); (ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and (iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectus (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ( “ ICAI ” ), as amended from time to time (the “ Guidance Note ” ). 3. The Restated Summary Statements of the Company have been extracted by the management from the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the period from 12th January 2024 to 29th February 2024 and for the period from 1st April 2023 to 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March 2022 and 31st March, 2021 which has been approved by the Board of Directors. 4. The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Information for the purpose of inclusion in the Offer Document to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India, relevant stock exchanges and Registrar of Companies, in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Information has been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in the Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors of the Company s responsibility includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Information. The Board of Directors is also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note. 5. We have examined such Restated Financial Statements taking into consideration: a) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter; b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI; c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statement; and,159 d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO. In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made therein, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that: (i) The “ Statement of Assets and Liabilities as Restated ” as set out in this report, of the company as at 29th February 2024, 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March, 2022 and 31st March 2021 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Assets and Liabilities, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully Described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in this Report. (ii) The “ Statement of Profit and Loss as Restated ” as set out in this report, of the Company for the period from 12th January 2024 to 29th February 2024 and for the period from 1st April 2023 to 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March 2022 and 31st March 2021 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in this Report. (iii) The “ Statement of Cash Flow as Restated ” as set out in this report, of the Company for the period from 12th January 2024 to 29th February 2024 and for the period from 1st April 2023 to 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March 2022 and 31st March 2021 are prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in this Report. 6. Based on the above, we are of the opinion that the Restated Financial Statements have been made after incorporating: a) Adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial period/years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any. b) Adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial years/period to which they relate and there are no qualifications which require adjustments. c) There are no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and qualifications requiring adjustments except as disclosed in the notes to accounts. d) There were no qualifications in the Audit Reports issued by the Statutory Auditors for the period from 1st April 2023 to 11th January 2024, 31st March 2023, 31st March, 2022, 31st March, 2021 which would require adjustments in this Restated Financial Statements of the Company. e)These Profits and Losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in this report.

(f)The Company has not paid any dividend since its incorporation.

7. The preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company as per Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India for the year ended 31st March 2023 are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

8. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other Firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

9. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

10. In our opinion, the above financial information contained in Annexure of this report read with the respective Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations, Engagement Letter and Guidance Note.

11. Audit for the period from 12th January 2024 to 29th February 2024, April 1, 2023 to January 11, 2024 and for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023, March 31, 2022 and March 31, 2021 has been conducted by us as per ICDR Regulations. 12. Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the IPO. Our report should not be used, referred to or adjusted for any other purpose except with our consent in writing.