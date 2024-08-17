Forcas Studio Ltd Summary

Forcas Studio Limited was initially established as a Partnership Firm under the name M/s. Forcas Apparels , founded by Sailesh Agarwal pursuant to a Deed of Partnership dated April 9, 2010. The Partnership Firm got converted into a Private Limited Company under the name and style of Forcas Studio Private Limited and a Certificate dated January 12, 2024 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Later on, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Forcas Studio Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated April 5, 2024 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Processing Centre.Company is into Menswear and deals in mens garments such as Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. and has transitioned to online and wholesale business in 2021 through own brand and also white-labelling for other brands such as Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Highlander, Cobb, Kontail and many more. It is in the business of manufacturing and selling of menswear garments through online ecommerce platforms and wholesale under the name of FTX, Tribe and Conteno. The wholesale business comprises of sale to wholesalers who purchase in bulk for onward sales to garment retailers in different states of the country. Further, the brand are sold through large format stores including V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, City Kart, Metro Bazar, Kothari Retail and Sarvana Retails.The Company mainly sources fabric from the local markets of Kolkata, Surat and Mumbai, and outsources its job work to manufacturers at Kolkata under the supervision of Company personnel for designs and quality control. It develops garments through outsourcing modelcrafted by proficient people. It presently has four warehouses at Kolkata for the purpose of supply chain management. The main raw material for their operations are (i) Fabrics (ii) Accessories which includes threads, buttons, elastic, label, tag, zipper and (iii) Packing Materials.The Company is proposing the Public Issue of 46,80,000 Fresh Equity Shares.