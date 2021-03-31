Forcas Studio Ltd Management Discussions

OPERATIONS

The following discussion is intended to convey managements perspective on our financial condition and results of operations for the eleven months period ended February 29, 2024 and for the financial years ended March 31, 2023, 2022 and 2021. Our financial year ends on March 31 of each year. Accordingly, unless otherwise stated, all references to a particular financial year are to the 12-month period ended March 31 of that year.

In this section, unless the context otherwise requires, any reference to "we", "us" or "our" refers to Forcas Studio

Limited, our Company.

BUSINESS OVERVIEW

Our company was initially established in the year 2010 as a partnership firm under the name ‘Forcas Apparels founded by Sailesh Agarwal and later expanded its operations and converted to Forcas Studio Private Limited in the year 2024 and later in the same year 2024, it was converted to a public limited Company by the name Forcas Studio Limited. Our Company is well known by the brand name ‘FTX,‘TRIBE and ‘Conteno which personifies style, attitude, value for money and comfort in the mass Mens clothing industry.

Our Company is into Menswear and deals in mens garments such as Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. and cater pan India through online and wholesale in our own brand and also white-labelling for other brands such as Landmark Group, V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, Highlander, Cobb, Kontail and many more. Our Company is in the business of manufacturing and selling of menswear garments through online e-commerce platforms and wholesale under the name of ‘FTX, ‘Tribe and ‘Conteno. Our Company sales products under its own brand through the most popular retail online e-commerce platforms namely, flipkart, Myntra, Meesho, Amazon, Ajio, Jio Mart, Glowroad, Limeroad, Solvd and Shopsy. The wholesale business comprises of sale to wholesalers who purchase in bulk for onward sales to garment retailers in different states of the country. Further, our brand also are sold through large format stores including V-Mart Retail, V2 Retail, City Kart, Metro Bazar, Kothari Retail and Sarvana Retails.

We transitioned to online business in 2021 to better serve our Pan India clientele. In the two years since we went digital with our menswear product line, we have served about 15,000 plus pin codes in India giving us benefit of selling to the end consumer directly and understanding their buying pattern. Our products are available on Indias top marketplaces, and we will be adding few more marketplaces in the current fiscal year. We have received positive response from our customers for our products which is reflected customers rating on the marketplaces. In addition to being present on the top online marketplaces, we are also present in over 500 plus large format stores, which helps us to be visibly present in offline spaces. With more than 1200 SKUs, our product catalogue is broad and varied.

We offer a broad range of products creating signature designs within the Indian menswear segment, including Shirts, Denims, T-shirts, trousers, Cotton pants, sports-wear, party-wear, fashion wear, boxers etc. Our products cater to youth of urban Bharat and we trust that this further enhances our brand loyalty.

Digitalisation has made the world a smaller place and world fashion is on display like never before to the Indian masses. With our brand, we are trying to bring this aspirational fashion to the mass youth of Bharat in the fastest, most convenient and affordable manner. We offer stylish and quality menswear at affordable prices for the masses of Bharat where we see a significant opportunity for a value for money fast fashion brand. Our mission is to become the #1 Menswear company for masses of Bharat. We are currently targeting Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 cities dedicated to providing value to customers with fashionable and comfortable product ranges. We are committed to superior customer service, innovation in fashion and product quality with 95% of the products priced below 499/-. By having our products priced at such affordable prices we are helping the fashion hungry Indian mass customer from tier-2, tier-3, tier-4 to enjoy the latest fashion within their budget and to create an aspirational garment brand.

For detailed information on the business of our Company please refer to "Our Business" beginning on page numbers 104 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

SIGNIFICANT DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE LAST AUDITED FINANCIALS

After the date of last Audited accounts i.e. February 29, 2024, the Directors of our Company confirm that, there have not been any significant material developments.

FACTORS AFFECTING OUR RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Our business is subjected to various risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factor" beginning on page 26 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus. Our results of operations and financial conditions are affected bynumerous factors including the following:

If we are unable to anticipate and respond to changes in fashion trends and changing customer preferences in a timely and effective manner, the demand for our products may decline, which may have an adverse effect on our business, results of operations and prospects.

We derive a significant portion of our revenues from sales to third party brand owners, wholesalers and through online retailers. Any failure to maintain relationships with such third parties could adversely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition.

We are dependent on our contract manufacturers to procure our products and do not have any manufacturing facilities of our own. Our business is therefore dependent to a large extent on expected performance and operation of our contract manufacturer partners.

If any new products or brands that we launch are not as successful as we anticipate, our business, results of operations and financial condition may be adversely affected.

If we are unable to procure raw materials, finished products and packing material of the required quality and quantity, at competitive prices, our business, results of operations and financial condition may be adversely affected.

DISCUSSION ON RESULT OF OPERATION

Our Significant Accounting Policies

For Significant accounting policies please refer Significant Accounting Policies, under Chapter titled "Restated Financial Statements"beginning on page 156 of the Draft Red Herring Prospectus.

Overview of Revenue & Expenditure

Our revenue and expenses are reported in the following manner:

Revenues

Revenue of operations

Our Companys revenue is primarily generated from sale of apparels i.e. menswear.

Other Income

Our other income mainly consists of interest income, discount received and other income.

The below table show our revenue for the period ended February 29, 2024 and for the fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021:

( In Lakhs)

For the period ended Particulars February 29, 2024 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2022 March 31, 2021 Income Revenue from Operations 9,607.24 6,960.46 5,320.02 5,051.04 % of total revenue 99.57% 97.18% 98.88% 98.79% Other income 41.53 201.96 60.42 62.10 % of total revenue 0.43% 2.82% 1.12% 1.21% Total Revenue 9,648.77 7,162.42 5,380.44 5,113.14

Expenditure Our total expenditure primarily consists of cost of materials consumed, other direct expenses, changes in inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress, employee benefits expenses, finance cost, depreciation and amortisation and other expenses. Cost of materials consumed This represents purchase of fabrics. Other Direct Expenses This represents job work charges paid to contract manufacturers. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress This relates to the cost of purchase of finish goods and work-in-progress. Employment Benefit Expenses It includes salaries, wages, bonus and allowances, directors remuneration, contributions to welfare funds, provision for gratuity and other expenses. Other Expenses It includes Auditors Remuneration, Computer Maintenance, Consultancy Charges, Conveyance Expenses, Courier Charges, Discounts & Shortage, Electricity Charges, Freight Charges, General Expenses, Inspection / Q.C. Charges, Internet Charges, Insurance, GST Late Fine, Late Fees, Label Change, Logistic Charges, Misc Expenses, Motor Car Expenses, Office Expenses, Office Maintenance, Online B-C Expenses, Photoshoot, Postage & Courier Charges, Printing & Stationery, Printing Cylinder, Profession Tax - Expenses, Profession Fees, Rent, Repair & Maintenance, ROC Fees, Rounding Off, Sales Commission, Sales Promotion Expenses, Sampling Expenses, Security Guard Charges, Service Charges on Generator, Short & Excess Payment W/off, Software Maintenance, Sundry Balances W/off, TDS Filing Charges, Technical Service Charges, Telephone Expenses, Tea & Tiffin, Trade Licence, Trade Mark Charges, Transportation Charge Paid, Travelling Expenses, Interest on GST, Interest on Professional Tax, Interest Paid on TDS, Interest Paid on TCS and Bank Charges,. Finance Costs Our finance costs mainly include processing charges and interest. Depreciation Depreciation includes depreciation and amortization. RESULTS OF OUR OPERATION ( In Lakhs)

Particulars 29-Feb-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 Incomes: Revenue from Operations 9,607.24 6,960.46 5,320.02 5,051.04 % of total revenue 99.57% 97.18% 98.88% 98.79% % Increase/(Decrease) - 30.84% 5.33% - Other income 41.53 201.96 60.42 62.10 195

Particulars 29-Feb-24 31-Mar-23 31-Mar-22 31-Mar-21 % of total revenue 0.43% 2.82% 1.12% 1.21% % Increase/(Decrease) - 234.26% (2.70%) - Total Revenue 9,648.77 7,162.42 5,380.44 5,113.14 % Increase/(Decrease) 34.71% 33.12% 5.23% - Expenses: Cost of materials consumed 6,003.13 3,816.52 4,542.41 3,311.73 % of total revenue 62.22% 53.29% 84.42% 64.77% % Increase/(Decrease) - (15.98%) 37.16% - Other Direct Expenses 1,096.71 1,011.77 795.04 647.88 % of total revenue 11.37% 14.13% 14.78% 12.67% % Increase/(Decrease) - 27.26% 22.71% - Changes in Inventories of FG & (68.15) 424.48 (780.96) 397.28 WIP % of total revenue (0.71%) 5.93% (14.51%) 7.77% % Increase/(Decrease) - (154.35%) (296.58%) - Employee Benefit expenses 151.38 147.12 142.73 125.86 % of total revenue 1.57% 2.05% 2.65% 2.46% % Increase/(Decrease) - 3.08% 13.40% - Other Expenses 1,538.10 1,312.38 326.66 288.55 % of total revenue 15.94% 18.32% 6.07% 5.64% % Increase/(Decrease) - 301.76% 13.21% - Total Expense 8,721.18 6,712.27 5,025.86 4,771.30 % of total revenue 90.39% 93.72% 93.41% 93.31% % Increase/(Decrease) - 33.55% 5.34% - Profit before Interest, 927.59 450.15 354.57 341.84 Depreciation and Tax* % of total revenue 9.61% 6.28% 6.59% 6.69% Depreciation and amortization 32.85 37.01 26.55 27.53 Expenses % of total revenue 0.34% 0.52% 0.49% 0.54% % Increase/(Decrease) - 39.38% (3.54%) - Profit before Interest and Tax 894.74 413.14 328.02 314.32 % of total revenue 9.27% 5.77% 6.10% 6.15% Financial Charges 341.42 298.59 249.58 258.77 % of total revenue 3.54% 4.17% 4.64% 5.06% % Increase/(Decrease) - 19.64% (3.55%) - Profit before Tax and 553.32 114.55 78.44 55.55 Extraordinary Expenses % of total revenue 5.73% 1.60% 1.46% 1.09% Extraordinary Expenses - - - - % of total revenue - - - - % Increase/(Decrease) - - - - Restated Profit/(Loss) before tax 553.32 114.55 78.44 55.55 % of total revenue 5.73% 1.60% 1.46% 1.09% % Increase/(Decrease) - 46.04% 41.21% - Tax expenses/(income) Current and prior years Tax (net) 41.21 - - - Deferred Tax (2.65) 2.64 2.27 2.83 Total tax expenses 38.56 2.64 2.27 2.83 % of total revenue 0.40% 0.04% 0.04% 0.06% Restated profit/(loss) after Tax 514.75 111.91 76.17 52.72 % of total revenue 5.33% 1.56% 1.42% 1.03% % Increase/(Decrease) - 46.91% 44.49% -

* includes other income Our income is dependent upon few major intermediaries, details of the same is as following: ( in lacs)

Particulars Feb 29, 2024 Fiscal 2023 Fiscal 2022 Fiscal 2021 Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage Amount Percentage (%) (%) (%) (%) Top 5 customers 3,957.16 59.89% 1,749.53 56.14% 3,323.14 75.17% 2,896.35 72.62% Online Sales 3,691.79 38.43% 2,491.65 35.80% 248.74 4.68% 5.72 0.11%

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED FEBRUARY 29, 2024 WHICH INCLUDES FINANCIALS OF PARTNERSHIP FIRM Income from Operations Our revenue from operations for the period ended February 29, 2024 was 9,607.24 Lakhs which was about 99.57% of the total revenue and which comprises of revenue generated from sale of menswear. Other Income Our other income for the period ended February 29, 2024 was 41.53 Lakhs which was about 0.43% of the total revenue and which includes interest income, discount received and other income. Expenditure Cost of materials consumed The cost of materials consumed for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 6,003.13 Lakhs which was about 62.22% of the total revenue. Other Direct Expenses The amount of other direct expenses for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 1,096.71 Lakhs which was about 11.37% of the total revenue. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress The changes in inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress for the period ended February 29, 2024 were (68.15) Lakhs which was about (0.71)% of the total revenue. Employee Benefits expenses The employee benefits expenses for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 151.38 Lakhs which was about 1.57% of the total revenue and which includes salaries, wages, bonus and allowances, directors remuneration, contributions to welfare funds, provision for gratuity and other expenses. Other Expenses Other Expenses for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 1,538.10 Lakhs which was about 15.94% of the total revenue and which includes Auditors Remuneration, Computer Maintenance, Consultancy Charges, Conveyance Expenses, Courier Charges, Discounts & Shortage, Electricity Charges, General Expenses, Inspection / Q.C. Charges, Internet Charges, Insurance, Logistic Charges, Misc Expenses, Motor Car Expenses, Office Expenses, Office Maintenance, Online B-C Expenses, Photoshoot, Postage & Courier Charges, Printing & Stationery, Profession Tax - Expenses, Profession Fees, Rent, Repair & Maintenance, ROC Fees, Sales Commission, Sales Promotion Expenses, Sampling Expenses, Security Guard Charges, Software Maintenance, Telephone Expenses, Tea & Tiffin, Trade Licence, Transportation Charge Paid, Travelling Expenses, and Bank Charges. EBIDTA Our EBITDA for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 927.59 Lakhs. Financial Costs Financial costs for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 341.42 Lakhs which was about 3.54% of the total revenue and which consists of interest and other finance charges. Depreciation Depreciation for the period ended February 29, 2024 were 32.85 Lakhs which was about 0.34% of the total revenue and which consists of depreciation and amortization expenses. Profit /(Loss) after Tax PAT for the period ended February 29, 2024 was 514.75 Lakhs. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 Income from Operations Our revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was 6,960.46 Lakhs which was about 97.18% of the total revenue and which comprises of revenue from sale of menswear. Other Income Our other income for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was 201.96 Lakhs which was about 2.82% of the total revenue and which includes discount received, interest income and other miscellaneous income. Expenditure Cost of materials consumed The Cost of materials consumed for the period ended March 31, 2023 were 3,816.52 Lakhs which was about 53.29% of the total revenue. Other Direct Expenses The amount of other direct expenses for the period ended March 31, 2023 were 1,011.77 Lakhs which was about 14.13% of the total revenue. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress The changes in inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress for the period ended March 31, 2023 were 424.48 Lakhs which was about 5.93% of the total revenue. Employee Benefits expenses The employee benefits expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were 147.12 Lakhs which was about 2.05% of the total revenue and which includes salaries, wages, bonus and allowances, directors remuneration, contributions to welfare funds, provision for gratuity and other expenses. Other Expenses Other Expenses for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were 1,312.38 Lakhs which was about 18.32% of the total revenue and which includes Auditors Remuneration, Computer Maintenance, Consultancy Charges, Conveyance Expenses, Courier Charges, Discounts & Shortage, Electricity Charges, Freight Charges, General Expenses, Inspection / Q.C. Charges, Internet Charges, Insurance, GST Late Fine, Late Fees, Logistic Charges, Misc Expenses, Motor Car Expenses, Office Expenses, Office Maintenance, Online B-C Expenses, Photoshoot, Postage & Courier Charges, Printing & Stationery, Printing Cylinder, Profession Tax - Expenses, Profession Fees, Rent, Repair & Maintenance, Sales Commission, Sales Promotion Expenses, Sampling Expenses, Security Guard Charges, Short & Excess Payment W/off, Software Maintenance, TDS Filing Charges, Telephone Expenses, Tea & Tiffin, Trade Licence, Trade Mark Charges, Transportation Charge Paid, Travelling Expenses, Interest on GST, Interest on Professional Tax, Interest Paid on TDS, Interest Paid on TCS and Bank Charges. EBIDTA Our EBITDA for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were 450.15 Lakhs. Financial Costs Financial costs for the period ended March 31, 2023 were 298.59 Lakhs which was about 4.17% of the total revenue and which consists of interest and other finance charges. Depreciation Depreciation for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 were 37.01 Lakhs which was about 0.52% of the total revenue and which consists of depreciation and amortization expenses. Profit /(Loss) after Tax PAT for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 was 111.91 Lakhs. FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2023 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 Income Total revenue has increased by 1,640.44 Lakhs and 30.84%, from 5,320.02 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 6,960.46 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The increase in revenue was on account of increase in sale volume of product i.e. menswear, and higher price realisation on sale through online marketplaces. Expenditure Total Expenditure increased by 1,745.87 Lakhs and 32.93%, from 5,302.00 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 7,047.87 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall expenditure was increased mainly due to increase in volume of operation and sale of products i.e. menswear. Cost of materials consumed Cost of materials consumed decreased by (725.89) Lakhs and 15.98%, from 4,542.41 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 3,816.52 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Cost of materials consumed is decreased mainly due to higher procurement of finish goods from manufacturers. Other Direct Expenses Other Direct Expenses increased by 216.74 Lakhs, and 27.26% from 795.04 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 1,011.77 Lakhs the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Other Direct Expenses was increased mainly due to increase in volume of our operation and higher production and procurement through job work arrangement. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress Changes in inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress increased by 1,205.44 Lakhs, and 154.35% from (780.96) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 424.48 Lakhs the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress was increased mainly due to increase in volume of our operation and higher production and procurement through job work arrangement. Employee Benefit Expenses Employee Benefit Expenses in terms of value and percentage increased by 4.39 Lakhs and 3.08% from 142.73 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 147.12 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Overall employee cost was increased due to increase in staff strength and general increment in salary and incentives to employees. Other Expenses Other Expenses in terms of value and percentage increased by 985.72 Lakhs and 301.76% from 326.66 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 1,312.38 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. The increase was mainly on account of Online B2C expenses and also due to increase in Discounts & Shortage, Rent, Sales Commission, Sales Promotion Expenses, Sampling Expenses, Security Guard Charges, Transportation Charge Paid, Travelling Expenses, Interest on GST, Interest on Professional Tax, Interest Paid on TDS, Interest Paid on TCS and Bank Charges. EBIDTA Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has increased by 95.58 Lakhs and 26.96% from 354.57 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 450.15 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax was increased due to increase volume of our business operations and higher volume of sales. Finance Costs Finance Costs in terms of value and percentage increased by 49.01 Lakhs and 19.64% from 249.58 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 298.59 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Finance Costs was increased mainly due to higher interest outgo and increased borrowings. Depreciation & Amortization Expenses Depreciation in terms of value increased by 10.46 Lakhs and 39.38% from 26.55 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 37.01 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Increase in depreciation is due to increase in assets and is general in nature. Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items Net Profit has increased by 35.73 Lakhs and 46.91% from 76.17 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 to 111.91 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. Net profit was increased due to increase in revenue from operations and volume of our business through online marketplace. FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2022 COMPARED WITH THE FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2021 Income Total revenue has increased by 268.97 Lakhs and 5.33%, from 5,051.04 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 5,320.02 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. The increase in our sale volume. Expenditure Total Expenditure increased by 244.41 Lakhs and 4.83%, from 5,057.59 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 5,302.00 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Overall expenditure was increase mainly due to increase in volume of our operations i.e. sale of menswear and higher consumption of raw material in production through job work. Cost of materials consumed Cost of materials consumed increased by 1,230.68 Lakhs and 37.16%, from 3,311.73 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 4,542.41 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Cost of materials consumed was increased mainly due to increase in consumption of raw material and higher production of products through job work. Other Direct Expenses Other Direct Expenses increased by 147.16 Lakhs and 22.71%, from 647.88 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 795.04 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Other Direct Expenses increased mainly due to increase in production of our products through job work. Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress Changes in Inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress decreased by 1,178.24 Lakhs and 296.58%, from 397.28 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to (780.96) Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Changes in inventories of finish goods & work-in-progress decreased mainly due to higher closing stock of finish products at the end of the year. Employee Benefit Expenses Employee Benefit Expenses in terms of value and percentage increase by 16.87 Lakhs and 13.40% from 125.86 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 142.73 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Overall employee cost was increased due to increase in staff strength and general increment in salary and incentives to employees. Other Expenses Other Expenses in terms of value and percentage increase by 38.11 Lakhs and 13.21% from 288.55 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 326.66 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Other Expenses was increased mainly due to increase Auditors Remuneration, Computer Maintenance, Conveyance Expenses, Courier Charges, Discounts & Shortage, Electricity Charges, General Expenses, Inspection / Q.C. Charges, Internet Charges, Insurance, GST Late Fine, Late Fees, Logistic Charges, Misc Expenses, Motor Car Expenses, Office Expenses, Office Maintenance, Online B-C Expenses, Postage & Courier Charges, Printing & Stationery, Profession Tax - Expenses, Profession Fees, Rent, Repair & Maintenance, Rounding Off, Sales Commission, Sales Promotion Expenses, Sampling Expenses, Software Maintenance, TDS Filing Charges, Technical Service Charges, Telephone Expenses, Trade Licence, Trade Mark Charges, Transportation Charge Paid, Travelling Expenses, Interest on GST, Interest on Professional Tax, Interest Paid on TDS, Interest Paid on TCS and Bank Charges. EBIDTA Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax has increased by 12.73 Lakhs and 3.72% from 341.84 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 354.57 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Profit Before Interest, Depreciation and Tax was increased due to increase in consumption of raw material for production through job work. Finance Costs Finance Costs in terms of value and percentage decreased by 9.19 Lakhs and 3.55% from 258.77 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 249.58 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Finance Costs was decreased mainly due to lower interest outgo. Depreciation & Amortization Expenses Depreciation in terms of value decreased by 0.97 Lakhs and 3.54% from 27.53 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 26.55 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Decrease in depreciation is general in nature. Net Profit after Tax and Extraordinary items Net Profit has increased by 23.45 Lakhs and 44.49% from 52.72 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 to 76.17 Lakhs in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. Net profit was increased due to increase sale volume and volume of operations. Cash Flows (Amount in lacs)

For the eight months period ended For the year ended March 31, Particulars February 29- 2024 2023 2022 2021 Net Cash from Operating Activities (736.62) 533.90 251.44 254.19 Net Cash from Investing Activities (8.05) (74.11) (11.23) (18.76) Net Cash used in Financing Activities 744.11 (481.10) (229.30) (216.98)

Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net cash from operating activities for the period ended February 29, 2024 was (736.62) lacs as compared to the EBIDTA at 927.59 lacs. Net cash from operating activities for fiscal 2023 was at 533.90 lacs as compared to the EBIDTA at 450.15 lacs, while for fiscal 2022, net cash from operating activities was at 251.44 lacs as compared to th EBIDTA at 354.57 lacs. For fiscal 2021, the net cash from operating activities was 254.19 lacs compared to EBIDTA of 341.84 lacs. Cash Flows from Investment Activities Net cash from investing activities for the period ended February 29, 2024 was (8.05) lacs. This negative cash outflow is attributed to addition of plant and equipment. Net cash from investing activities was at (74.11) lacs (11.23) lacs and (18.76) lacs in the fiscal 2023, 2022 and 2021 attributed to addition of plant and equipment. Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net cash from financing activities for the period ended February 29, 2024 was 744.11 lacs. Net cash from financing activities for fiscal 2023 was at (481.10) lacs and for fiscal 2022 was (229.30) lacs due to repayment of long term loans and interest on borrowings. For fiscal 2021, the net cash from financing activities was (216.98) lacs on account of repayment of long term loans and interest on borrowings. OTHER MATTERS 1. Unusual or infrequent events or transactions Except as described in this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, during the periods under review there have been no transactions or events, which in our best judgment, would be considered unusual or infrequent. 2. Significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations Other than as described in the Section titled "Financial Information" and chapter titled "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Results of Operations", beginning on Page 156 and 193 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, to our knowledge there are no significant economic changes that materially affected or are likely to affect income from continuing Operations. 3. Known trends or uncertainties that have had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenue or income from continuing operations Other than as described in the chapter titled "Risk Factors" and "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditions and Result of Operations", beginning on Page 26 and 193 respectively of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, best to our knowledge there are no known trends or uncertainties that have or had or are expected to have a material adverse impact on revenues or income of our company from continuing operations. 4. Future relationship between Costs and Income Other than as described in the chapter titled "Risk Factors" beginning on Page 26 of this Draft Red Herring Prospectus, best to our knowledge there are no factors, which will affect the future relationship between costs and income or which are expected to have a material adverse impact on our operations and finances. 5. Competition Conditions Our Industry is fragmented consisting of large established players and small niche players. We compete with organized as well as unorganized sector on the basis of availability of product, price and product range. Further, there are no entry barriers in this industry and any expansion in capacity of existing manufacturers would further intensify competition. Industry is very competitive and we expect competition to continue and likely to increase in the future. CAPITALISATION STATEMENT The following table sets forth our capitalisation derived from our Restated Financial Statements for the period ended February 29, 2024, and as adjusted for the Issue. This table should be read in conjunction with "Managements Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations", "Financial Statements" and "Risk Factors" on pages 193, 156 and 26, respectively. (in lakhs)

Pre Issue Post Issue Debt A. Long Term Debt 400.88 B. Short Term Debt 2,460.17 Total Debt 2,861.04 Equity Shareholders Fund [ ] Equity Share Capital 1,290.00 Reserves and Surplus 611.97 Total Equity 1,901.97 Long term Debt / Equity Ratio 0.21 Total Debt / Equity Ratio 1.50