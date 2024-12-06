Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹618.9
Prev. Close₹615.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹43,465.34
Day's High₹619.9
Day's Low₹595.45
52 Week's High₹698.3
52 Week's Low₹440
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4,663.9
P/E0
EPS1.15
Divi. Yield0
The shares implied a 57.7% premium when they were listed at Rs 440 on the NSE and Rs 442.25 on the BSE.Read More
The fintech company provides versatile payment solutions including online payment services, digital wallets, and utility bill payments catering to both online and offline retailers.Read More
The Gurugram-based company made its initial attempt at the public issuance in July 2021, and this is its second try.Read More
The issue, which has a price range of Rs 265-279 per share, is available for public subscription from December 11 to December 13.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.25
64.06
54.65
34.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
14.43
Reserves
109.29
99.93
182.11
-49.22
Net Worth
178.54
163.99
236.76
0.12
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
875
539.47
526.57
288.57
355.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
875
539.47
526.57
288.57
355.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
15.31
21.65
16.65
13.69
14.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director & CEO
Bipin Preet Singh
Chairperson & Whole Time Direc
Upasana Rupkrishan Taku
Independent Director
Punita Kumar Sinha
Independent Director
Sayali Karanjkar
Independent Director
Navdeep Singh Suri
Independent Director
Raghu Ram Hiremagalur Venkatesh
Non Executive Director
Vineet Bansal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by One Mobikwik Systems Ltd
Summary
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (formerly known One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited) was incorporated in New Delhi on March 20, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to One Mobikwik Systems Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 25, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company is a fintech company - one of the largest mobile wallets and (MobiKwik Wallet) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) players in India based on mobile wallet GMV and BNPL GMV, respectively. The Company is presently focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of the fast growing online transactors by combining the convenience of everyday mobile payments with the benefits of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). It is a technology-first company operating in payments and financial services platform.The Company commenced operations in 2009 with the MobiKwik Wallet so that users could load money into a mobile wallet and use it to pay their utility bills in a single click. Over the years, mobile wallet use cases have expanded to include, e commerce shopping, food delivery, petrol pumps, large retail chains and pharmacies. The large merchant network includes websites and mobile apps, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a payment option in the checkout as well as physical retail stores, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a QR code payment option at the point-of-sale (POS)/ cashier. Their platform enables peer-to-peer payments via unified payme
Read More
The One Mobikwik Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹600.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is ₹4663.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is 0 and 6.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Mobikwik Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is ₹440 and ₹698.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 13.70%.
