Summary

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (formerly known One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited) was incorporated in New Delhi on March 20, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to One Mobikwik Systems Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 25, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company is a fintech company - one of the largest mobile wallets and (MobiKwik Wallet) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) players in India based on mobile wallet GMV and BNPL GMV, respectively. The Company is presently focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of the fast growing online transactors by combining the convenience of everyday mobile payments with the benefits of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). It is a technology-first company operating in payments and financial services platform.The Company commenced operations in 2009 with the MobiKwik Wallet so that users could load money into a mobile wallet and use it to pay their utility bills in a single click. Over the years, mobile wallet use cases have expanded to include, e commerce shopping, food delivery, petrol pumps, large retail chains and pharmacies. The large merchant network includes websites and mobile apps, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a payment option in the checkout as well as physical retail stores, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a QR code payment option at the point-of-sale (POS)/ cashier. Their platform enables peer-to-peer payments via unified payme

