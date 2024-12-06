iifl-logo-icon 1
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd Share Price

600.35
(-2.51%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open618.9
  • Day's High619.9
  • 52 Wk High698.3
  • Prev. Close615.8
  • Day's Low595.45
  • 52 Wk Low 440
  • Turnover (lac)43,465.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0
  • EPS1.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)4,663.9
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

618.9

Prev. Close

615.8

Turnover(Lac.)

43,465.34

Day's High

619.9

Day's Low

595.45

52 Week's High

698.3

52 Week's Low

440

Book Value

0

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4,663.9

P/E

0

EPS

1.15

Divi. Yield

0

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

MobiKwik Shares Extend Rally, Up 14%

MobiKwik Shares Extend Rally, Up 14%

19 Dec 2024|11:57 AM

The shares implied a 57.7% premium when they were listed at Rs 440 on the NSE and Rs 442.25 on the BSE.

Read More
Mobikwik Makes Strong Market Debut at ₹442

Mobikwik Makes Strong Market Debut at ₹442

18 Dec 2024|11:01 AM

The fintech company provides versatile payment solutions including online payment services, digital wallets, and utility bill payments catering to both online and offline retailers.

Read More
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 15 Times

MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 15 Times

12 Dec 2024|03:14 PM

The Gurugram-based company made its initial attempt at the public issuance in July 2021, and this is its second try.

Read More
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 6.41 Times

MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 6.41 Times

11 Dec 2024|04:17 PM

The issue, which has a price range of Rs 265-279 per share, is available for public subscription from December 11 to December 13.

Read More
One Mobikwik Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:51 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Dec-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 34.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 34.20%

Non-Promoter- 65.79%

Institutions: 65.79%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.25

64.06

54.65

34.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

14.43

Reserves

109.29

99.93

182.11

-49.22

Net Worth

178.54

163.99

236.76

0.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

875

539.47

526.57

288.57

355.68

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

875

539.47

526.57

288.57

355.68

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

15.31

21.65

16.65

13.69

14.18

View Annually Results

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director & CEO

Bipin Preet Singh

Chairperson & Whole Time Direc

Upasana Rupkrishan Taku

Independent Director

Punita Kumar Sinha

Independent Director

Sayali Karanjkar

Independent Director

Navdeep Singh Suri

Independent Director

Raghu Ram Hiremagalur Venkatesh

Non Executive Director

Vineet Bansal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

Summary

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd (formerly known One Mobikwik Systems Private Limited) was incorporated in New Delhi on March 20, 2008 as a Private Limited Company. Thereafter, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to One Mobikwik Systems Limited, vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 25, 2021 issued by the RoC. The Company is a fintech company - one of the largest mobile wallets and (MobiKwik Wallet) and Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) players in India based on mobile wallet GMV and BNPL GMV, respectively. The Company is presently focused on addressing the unmet credit needs of the fast growing online transactors by combining the convenience of everyday mobile payments with the benefits of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL). It is a technology-first company operating in payments and financial services platform.The Company commenced operations in 2009 with the MobiKwik Wallet so that users could load money into a mobile wallet and use it to pay their utility bills in a single click. Over the years, mobile wallet use cases have expanded to include, e commerce shopping, food delivery, petrol pumps, large retail chains and pharmacies. The large merchant network includes websites and mobile apps, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a payment option in the checkout as well as physical retail stores, where the MobiKwik Wallet is a QR code payment option at the point-of-sale (POS)/ cashier. Their platform enables peer-to-peer payments via unified payme
Company FAQs

What is the One Mobikwik Systems Ltd share price today?

The One Mobikwik Systems Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹600.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is ₹4663.90 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is 0 and 6.91 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a One Mobikwik Systems Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is ₹440 and ₹698.3 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd?

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 13.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of One Mobikwik Systems Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 25.18 %
Institutions - 23.30 %
Public - 51.52 %

