One Mobikwik Systems Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 (Financial Results). Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 07, 2025 - Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on January 07, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.01.2025)