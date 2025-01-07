iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd Corporate Actions

536.4
(5.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|02:09:59 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

15/01/2024calendar-icon
14/01/2025calendar-icon

2 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

One Mobikwik Systems Ltd: Related News

MobiKwik Shares Jump Ahead of Earnings Debut

MobiKwik Shares Jump Ahead of Earnings Debut

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Jan 2025|09:44 AM

As of May 2024, the business is the biggest wallet player in India, with a 23.11% market share in the PPI wallet segment

Read More
MobiKwik Shares Extend Rally, Up 14%

MobiKwik Shares Extend Rally, Up 14%

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
19 Dec 2024|11:57 AM

The shares implied a 57.7% premium when they were listed at Rs 440 on the NSE and Rs 442.25 on the BSE.

Read More
Mobikwik Makes Strong Market Debut at ₹442

Mobikwik Makes Strong Market Debut at ₹442

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Dec 2024|11:01 AM

The fintech company provides versatile payment solutions including online payment services, digital wallets, and utility bill payments catering to both online and offline retailers.

Read More
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 15 Times

MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 15 Times

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Dec 2024|03:14 PM

The Gurugram-based company made its initial attempt at the public issuance in July 2021, and this is its second try.

Read More
MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 6.41 Times

MobiKwik IPO Oversubscribed 6.41 Times

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
11 Dec 2024|04:17 PM

The issue, which has a price range of Rs 265-279 per share, is available for public subscription from December 11 to December 13.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR One Mobikwik Systems Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.