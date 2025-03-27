iifl-logo
MobiKwik Enters Securities Broking with New Wholly Owned Subsidiary MSBPL

27 Mar 2025 , 12:28 AM

Fintech firm One MobiKwik Systems Ltd has received approval to establish Mobikwik Securities Broking Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Central Processing Centre on March 3, 2025. The company made the announcement on March 26, 2025, through a regulatory filing, confirming that the subsidiary’s incorporation has been officially approved.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana, MSBPL will work as a securities broking firm and is likely to further augment MobiKwik’s footprint in the financial services domain. Through this subsidiary, MobiKwik aims to enhance its position in the concerned market by engaging in the trading of shares, stocks, securities, debt instruments, commodities, currencies and derivatives. MSBPL is also looking to get membership in stock and commodity exchanges in India and abroad, enabling it to provide diversified trading services.

The acquisition of MSBPL is a strategic move by MobiKwik to foray into the securities broking space to expand its financial services segment on its existing digital payments and financial services platform. MSBPL as a wholly owned subsidiary is regarded under related party transaction, allowing direct supervision and strategic alignment with the wider business workings of MobiKwik.

MobiKwik has earmarked an initial paid-up share capital of ₹1 lakh out of ₹2 crore for MSBPL, which it will pump in, in one or more tranches to aid its operational growth. MobiKwik will have full autonomy over MSBPL’s decision-making, business strategies, and financial management as a 100% owner. The development will advance MobiKwik’s vision as a super fintech platform, allowing it to provide a larger breadth of financial products and services to its customers.

