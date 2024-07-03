SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹738
Prev. Close₹730.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹59.51
Day's High₹738
Day's Low₹720
52 Week's High₹840
52 Week's Low₹401
Book Value₹48.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,155.49
P/E66.56
EPS10.98
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
12.84
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.33
2.99
5.53
0.4
Net Worth
68.35
15.83
5.73
0.6
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
169.73
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
169.73
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
1.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vasa Denticity Ltd
Summary
Vasa Denticity Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Vasa Denticity Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2016 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Vasa Denticity Limited dated March 15, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoters, Dr. Vikas Agarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal started business in 2016 in the Dental industry. The Company is presently into the business of marketing and distribution of a comprehensive portfolio of dental products including consumables, instruments, equipment, and accessories for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile through our online portal Dentalkart.com. The Company operate an online channel housing approximately 300 domestic and international brands with a comprehensive product range of more than 10,000 dental products.The Company operate products through centralized distribution hub in Gurugram. It sell dental products including dental consumables such as adhesives, filling materials, and impression materials; dental equipment such as chairs, x-ray machines, and autoclaves; and dental instruments such as forceps, probes, and mirrors through website and mobile application, Dentalkart.com. It market portfolio of cost-effective, high-quality dental products in the areas of orth
The Vasa Denticity Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹721.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasa Denticity Ltd is ₹1155.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vasa Denticity Ltd is 66.56 and 15.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasa Denticity Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasa Denticity Ltd is ₹401 and ₹840 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vasa Denticity Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.74%, 6 Month at 20.72%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at -6.93%.
