iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vasa Denticity Ltd Share Price

721.45
(-1.28%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:28:37 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open738
  • Day's High738
  • 52 Wk High840
  • Prev. Close730.8
  • Day's Low720
  • 52 Wk Low 401
  • Turnover (lac)59.51
  • P/E66.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value48.16
  • EPS10.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,155.49
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vasa Denticity Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

738

Prev. Close

730.8

Turnover(Lac.)

59.51

Day's High

738

Day's Low

720

52 Week's High

840

52 Week's Low

401

Book Value

48.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,155.49

P/E

66.56

EPS

10.98

Divi. Yield

0

Vasa Denticity Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Vasa Denticity Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vasa Denticity Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:54 PM
Nov-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.08%

Non-Promoter- 4.04%

Institutions: 4.04%

Non-Institutions: 28.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vasa Denticity Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.02

12.84

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.33

2.99

5.53

0.4

Net Worth

68.35

15.83

5.73

0.6

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

169.73

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

169.73

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

1.43

View Annually Results

Vasa Denticity Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vasa Denticity Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vasa Denticity Ltd

Summary

Vasa Denticity Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Vasa Denticity Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2016 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Vasa Denticity Limited dated March 15, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoters, Dr. Vikas Agarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal started business in 2016 in the Dental industry. The Company is presently into the business of marketing and distribution of a comprehensive portfolio of dental products including consumables, instruments, equipment, and accessories for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile through our online portal Dentalkart.com. The Company operate an online channel housing approximately 300 domestic and international brands with a comprehensive product range of more than 10,000 dental products.The Company operate products through centralized distribution hub in Gurugram. It sell dental products including dental consumables such as adhesives, filling materials, and impression materials; dental equipment such as chairs, x-ray machines, and autoclaves; and dental instruments such as forceps, probes, and mirrors through website and mobile application, Dentalkart.com. It market portfolio of cost-effective, high-quality dental products in the areas of orth
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vasa Denticity Ltd share price today?

The Vasa Denticity Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹721.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vasa Denticity Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vasa Denticity Ltd is ₹1155.49 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vasa Denticity Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vasa Denticity Ltd is 66.56 and 15.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vasa Denticity Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vasa Denticity Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vasa Denticity Ltd is ₹401 and ₹840 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vasa Denticity Ltd?

Vasa Denticity Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 17.74%, 6 Month at 20.72%, 3 Month at 9.17% and 1 Month at -6.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vasa Denticity Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vasa Denticity Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.08 %
Institutions - 4.04 %
Public - 28.88 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vasa Denticity Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.