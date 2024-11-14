|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Nov 2024
|27 Nov 2024
|Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Circular Resolution Passed by the Board of Directors on November 27, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Oct 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|To consider Fund Raising. Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|23 Aug 2024
|Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|26 Jul 2024
|20 Jul 2024
|VASA DENTICITY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Jul-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Vasa Denticity Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vasa Denticity Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)
