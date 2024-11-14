iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasa Denticity Ltd Board Meeting

693.6
(-0.91%)
Jan 15, 2025

Vasa Denticity CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Nov 202427 Nov 2024
Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of the Circular Resolution Passed by the Board of Directors on November 27, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting3 Oct 202426 Sep 2024
To consider Fund Raising. Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 03, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
Board Meeting22 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 22, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202420 Jul 2024
VASA DENTICITY LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 26-Jul-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Vasa Denticity Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 202410 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Vasa Denticity Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 16/05/2024)

Vasa Denticity: Related News

No Record Found

