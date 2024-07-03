Vasa Denticity Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
58.3
53.54
57.02
38.04
40.71
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
58.3
53.54
57.02
38.04
40.71
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.97
0.32
0.46
-0.33
1.16
Total Income
59.28
53.86
57.49
37.71
41.87
Total Expenditure
51.91
48.93
48.89
33.96
37.14
PBIDT
7.37
4.94
8.6
3.75
4.73
Interest
0
0
0.01
0.01
0.02
PBDT
7.37
4.93
8.59
3.74
4.71
Depreciation
0.28
0.37
0.28
0.28
0.23
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.77
1.23
1.89
1.14
0.74
Deferred Tax
-0.04
-0.06
0.07
-0.12
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
5.37
3.4
6.35
2.44
3.73
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
5.37
3.4
6.35
2.44
3.73
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
5.37
3.4
6.35
2.44
3.73
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.35
2.12
3.97
1.53
2.35
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
16.02
16.02
16.02
16.02
16.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
12.64
9.22
15.08
9.85
11.61
PBDTM(%)
12.64
9.2
15.06
9.83
11.56
PATM(%)
9.21
6.35
11.13
6.41
9.16
