Vasa Denticity Ltd Quarterly Results

717.6
(0.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

58.3

53.54

57.02

38.04

40.71

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

58.3

53.54

57.02

38.04

40.71

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.97

0.32

0.46

-0.33

1.16

Total Income

59.28

53.86

57.49

37.71

41.87

Total Expenditure

51.91

48.93

48.89

33.96

37.14

PBIDT

7.37

4.94

8.6

3.75

4.73

Interest

0

0

0.01

0.01

0.02

PBDT

7.37

4.93

8.59

3.74

4.71

Depreciation

0.28

0.37

0.28

0.28

0.23

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.77

1.23

1.89

1.14

0.74

Deferred Tax

-0.04

-0.06

0.07

-0.12

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

5.37

3.4

6.35

2.44

3.73

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

5.37

3.4

6.35

2.44

3.73

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

5.37

3.4

6.35

2.44

3.73

EPS (Unit Curr.)

3.35

2.12

3.97

1.53

2.35

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

16.02

16.02

16.02

16.02

16.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

12.64

9.22

15.08

9.85

11.61

PBDTM(%)

12.64

9.2

15.06

9.83

11.56

PATM(%)

9.21

6.35

11.13

6.41

9.16

