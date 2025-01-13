iifl-logo-icon 1
Vasa Denticity Ltd Balance Sheet

727
(-1.93%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:14:21 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.02

12.84

0.2

0.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.33

2.99

5.53

0.4

Net Worth

68.35

15.83

5.73

0.6

Minority Interest

Debt

0.08

1.02

3.26

1.97

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

68.43

16.85

9.03

2.57

Fixed Assets

3.14

2.02

0.79

0.47

Intangible Assets

Investments

12.28

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.45

0.35

0

0.07

Networking Capital

39.04

13

6.68

0.87

Inventories

33.97

17.78

9.93

2.78

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

11.27

0.98

1.36

0.76

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

11.12

5.14

5.5

1.68

Sundry Creditors

-11.38

-7.17

-5.07

-2.82

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.94

-3.73

-5.04

-1.53

Cash

13.52

1.48

1.56

1.14

Total Assets

68.43

16.85

9.03

2.55

