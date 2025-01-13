Vasa Denticity Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.02
12.84
0.2
0.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.33
2.99
5.53
0.4
Net Worth
68.35
15.83
5.73
0.6
Minority Interest
Debt
0.08
1.02
3.26
1.97
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
68.43
16.85
9.03
2.57
Fixed Assets
3.14
2.02
0.79
0.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.28
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.45
0.35
0
0.07
Networking Capital
39.04
13
6.68
0.87
Inventories
33.97
17.78
9.93
2.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.27
0.98
1.36
0.76
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
11.12
5.14
5.5
1.68
Sundry Creditors
-11.38
-7.17
-5.07
-2.82
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.94
-3.73
-5.04
-1.53
Cash
13.52
1.48
1.56
1.14
Total Assets
68.43
16.85
9.03
2.55
