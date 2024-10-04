|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|3 Oct 2024
|28 Oct 2024
|Considered and approved the Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Members of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, October 28, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. through Video Conferencing (VC) / Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on October 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 04/10/2024) Vasa Denticity Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 28/10/2024) Vasa Denticity Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Extraordinary General Meeting held on October 28, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (AS Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/10/2024)
