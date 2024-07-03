Vasa Denticity Ltd Summary

Vasa Denticity Limited was originally incorporated as Private Limited Company in the name of Vasa Denticity Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 29, 2016 issued by Registrar of Companies, Central Registration Centre. Subsequently, Company converted into a Public Company and the name of Company was changed to Vasa Denticity Limited dated March 15, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Promoters, Dr. Vikas Agarwal and Sandeep Aggarwal started business in 2016 in the Dental industry. The Company is presently into the business of marketing and distribution of a comprehensive portfolio of dental products including consumables, instruments, equipment, and accessories for diagnosing, treating and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile through our online portal Dentalkart.com. The Company operate an online channel housing approximately 300 domestic and international brands with a comprehensive product range of more than 10,000 dental products.The Company operate products through centralized distribution hub in Gurugram. It sell dental products including dental consumables such as adhesives, filling materials, and impression materials; dental equipment such as chairs, x-ray machines, and autoclaves; and dental instruments such as forceps, probes, and mirrors through website and mobile application, Dentalkart.com. It market portfolio of cost-effective, high-quality dental products in the areas of orthodontics, endodontics and oral surgery such as Metal Bracket Kit, EDTA (Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), dental enstrument etc.The Company has crafted a portfolio of nearly 30 owned brands such as Waldent, Endoking, SuperEndo, UUortho etc consisting of Brackets, Cotton holders, Cotton products, endomotors etc. It mainly work with Ecom Express Private Limited and Busybees LogisticsSolutions Private Limited to execute deliveries, collect payments in respect of Cash on Delivery (COD) shipments and ensure efficient delivery of products. In 2018, the Company launched the Mobile application for B2B sale of the dental products to the hospitals, clinics and medical establishments.The Company made a public issue of 42,24,000 Equity Shares by raising capital aggregating to Rs 54.06 Crore comprising a Fresh Issue of 31,74,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 40.62 Crore and an Offer for Sale of 10,50,000 Equity Shares aggregating to Rs 13.44 Crore for public subscription in May, 2023.