iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IBL Finance Ltd Share Price

56.75
(5.00%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.8
  • Day's High56.75
  • 52 Wk High91.7
  • Prev. Close54.05
  • Day's Low53.15
  • 52 Wk Low 45.25
  • Turnover (lac)28.37
  • P/E61.68
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0.92
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)140.35
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

IBL Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

55.8

Prev. Close

54.05

Turnover(Lac.)

28.37

Day's High

56.75

Day's Low

53.15

52 Week's High

91.7

52 Week's Low

45.25

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

140.35

P/E

61.68

EPS

0.92

Divi. Yield

0

IBL Finance Ltd Corporate Action

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

16 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

IBL Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

IBL Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:56 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.20%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

IBL Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.73

9.09

3.26

3.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.57

11.58

0.29

-0.13

Net Worth

56.3

20.67

3.55

3.13

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

IBL Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT IBL Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manish Patel

Whole-time Director

Piyush Patel

Whole-time Director

Mansukhbhai Patel

Non Executive Director

Ajaykumar Baldha

Independent Director

Bipin Hirpara

Independent Director

Hitisha Chanchad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dilipbhai Chauhan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IBL Finance Ltd

Summary

IBL Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company in the name and style of IBL Finance Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2017 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to IBL Finance Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company commenced their lending business to self-employed professional and small business entrepreneurs during the financial year March 31, 2019. Subsequently, from the Fiscal 2020, it migrated to fintech based financial services platform. As a technologydriven fintech company, it leverage technology and data-science to make lending quick and easy. Through a Mobile App, it launched a personal loan application on Google Playstore named IBL: Instant Personal Loan. As of March 31, 2023, IBL personal loan business had an AUM of Rs. 14.62 Crores. To ensure the growth is sustainable, the Company place strong focus on both credit quality and pricing, in creating a profitable lending business.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer comprising of 67,25,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the IBL Finance Ltd share price today?

The IBL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of IBL Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IBL Finance Ltd is ₹140.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of IBL Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of IBL Finance Ltd is 61.68 and 2.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of IBL Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IBL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IBL Finance Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹91.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of IBL Finance Ltd?

IBL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -3.49%, 6 Month at 7.08%, 3 Month at -24.73% and 1 Month at -3.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of IBL Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of IBL Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.21 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 36.78 %

QUICKLINKS FOR IBL Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.