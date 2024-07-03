SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹55.8
Prev. Close₹54.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹28.37
Day's High₹56.75
Day's Low₹53.15
52 Week's High₹91.7
52 Week's Low₹45.25
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)140.35
P/E61.68
EPS0.92
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
9.09
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.57
11.58
0.29
-0.13
Net Worth
56.3
20.67
3.55
3.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manish Patel
Whole-time Director
Piyush Patel
Whole-time Director
Mansukhbhai Patel
Non Executive Director
Ajaykumar Baldha
Independent Director
Bipin Hirpara
Independent Director
Hitisha Chanchad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dilipbhai Chauhan
Reports by IBL Finance Ltd
Summary
IBL Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company in the name and style of IBL Finance Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2017 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to IBL Finance Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company commenced their lending business to self-employed professional and small business entrepreneurs during the financial year March 31, 2019. Subsequently, from the Fiscal 2020, it migrated to fintech based financial services platform. As a technologydriven fintech company, it leverage technology and data-science to make lending quick and easy. Through a Mobile App, it launched a personal loan application on Google Playstore named IBL: Instant Personal Loan. As of March 31, 2023, IBL personal loan business had an AUM of Rs. 14.62 Crores. To ensure the growth is sustainable, the Company place strong focus on both credit quality and pricing, in creating a profitable lending business.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer comprising of 67,25,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The IBL Finance Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹56.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of IBL Finance Ltd is ₹140.35 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of IBL Finance Ltd is 61.68 and 2.49 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a IBL Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of IBL Finance Ltd is ₹45.25 and ₹91.7 as of 03 Jan ‘25
IBL Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -3.49%, 6 Month at 7.08%, 3 Month at -24.73% and 1 Month at -3.32%.
