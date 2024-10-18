iifl-logo-icon 1
IBL Finance Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Dec 202416 Dec 2024
IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 16, 2024.
Board Meeting9 Dec 20249 Dec 2024
IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024.
Board Meeting18 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202424 Aug 2024
IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024.
Board Meeting26 Jul 202423 Jul 2024
To consider Fund Raising and other business matters IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 apart from other business, considered and approved;To call the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Friday, August 16, 2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system on the date of the AGM. The copy of Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 will be submitted to exchange as soon as the same be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through Email. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting7 May 202430 Apr 2024
To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. IBL Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)
Board Meeting28 Mar 202428 Mar 2024
IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.
Board Meeting3 Feb 202427 Jan 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023 and other business matters IBL Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2023. Outcome of Board meeting held today i.e. on February 03, 2024 and Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended on September 30, 2023 along with Limited Review Report (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

