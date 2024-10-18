Board Meeting 16 Dec 2024 16 Dec 2024

IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 16, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Dec 2024 9 Dec 2024

IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 09, 2024.

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 15 Oct 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 18, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 18/10/2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 24, 2024.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

To consider Fund Raising and other business matters IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 apart from other business, considered and approved;To call the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Friday, August 16, 2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system on the date of the AGM. The copy of Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 will be submitted to exchange as soon as the same be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through Email. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

To consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of Listing Regulations. IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 07, 2024. IBL Finance Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 07/05/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 28 Mar 2024

IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on March 28, 2024.

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 27 Jan 2024