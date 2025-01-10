IBL Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
24.73
9.09
3.26
3.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.57
11.58
0.29
-0.13
Net Worth
56.3
20.67
3.55
3.13
Minority Interest
Debt
4.91
0.09
6.41
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.06
0
0
Total Liabilities
61.25
20.82
9.96
3.13
Fixed Assets
1.53
0.17
0.12
0.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.06
0
0
Networking Capital
54.37
19.55
8.56
2.62
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
59.51
21.06
8.82
2.88
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.07
-0.02
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.1
-1.44
-0.24
-0.26
Cash
5.2
1.04
1.28
0.41
Total Assets
61.26
20.82
9.96
3.12
