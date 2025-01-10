iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

IBL Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

52
(-1.23%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:04 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR IBL Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

24.73

9.09

3.26

3.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.57

11.58

0.29

-0.13

Net Worth

56.3

20.67

3.55

3.13

Minority Interest

Debt

4.91

0.09

6.41

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.06

0

0

Total Liabilities

61.25

20.82

9.96

3.13

Fixed Assets

1.53

0.17

0.12

0.09

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.16

0.06

0

0

Networking Capital

54.37

19.55

8.56

2.62

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

59.51

21.06

8.82

2.88

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.07

-0.02

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-5.1

-1.44

-0.24

-0.26

Cash

5.2

1.04

1.28

0.41

Total Assets

61.26

20.82

9.96

3.12

IBL Finance : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR IBL Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.