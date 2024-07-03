IBL Finance Ltd Summary

IBL Finance Ltd was originally incorporated as a Private Company in the name and style of IBL Finance Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 03, 2017 at Ahmedabad. The Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and upon conversion, the name of Company was changed to IBL Finance Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated May 22, 2023, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.The Company commenced their lending business to self-employed professional and small business entrepreneurs during the financial year March 31, 2019. Subsequently, from the Fiscal 2020, it migrated to fintech based financial services platform. As a technologydriven fintech company, it leverage technology and data-science to make lending quick and easy. Through a Mobile App, it launched a personal loan application on Google Playstore named IBL: Instant Personal Loan. As of March 31, 2023, IBL personal loan business had an AUM of Rs. 14.62 Crores. To ensure the growth is sustainable, the Company place strong focus on both credit quality and pricing, in creating a profitable lending business.The Company is proposing an Initial Public Offer comprising of 67,25,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.