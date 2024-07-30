iifl-logo-icon 1
IBL Finance Ltd AGM

52.05
(0.10%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:28 PM

IBL Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 26, 2024 apart from other business, considered and approved;To call the 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company on Friday, August 23, 2024 at 04.30 p.m. IST through Video Conferencing ( VC ) / Other Audio-Visual Means ( OAVM ) in compliance with the applicable circulars of Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) and SEBI and approved the Draft Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting of the Company.The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from Saturday, August 17, 2024 to Friday, August 23, 2024. Members whose names are recorded in the Register of Members or in the Register of Beneficial Owners maintained by the Depositories as on the Cut-off date i.e. Friday, August 16, 2024, shall be entitled to avail the facility of remote e-voting as well as e-voting system on the date of the AGM. The copy of Notice of 7th Annual General Meeting and Annual Report for the financial year 2023-24 will be submitted to exchange as soon as the same be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Company through Email. IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on August 23, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/07/2024) IBL Finance Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 23/08/2024) IBL Finance Limited has submitted the Exchange a copy Srutinizers report of Annual General Meeting held on August 23, 2024. Further, the company has informed the Exchange regarding voting results. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 24/08/2024)

IBL Finance: Related News

No Record Found

