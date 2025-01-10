To the Members of

IBL FINANCE LIMITED

I. Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

A. We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial

Statements of IBL FINANCE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Standalone Financial Statements").

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

3. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those

Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

4. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no reportable key audit matters.

5. Information Other than the Standalone Financial

Statements and Auditorfs Report Thereon

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management

Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders

Information, but does not include the Standalone Financial

Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion there on

B. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Managementfs Responsibility for the Standalone

Financial Statements

A. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

B. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

7. Auditorfs Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone

Financial Statements

A. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

B. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii) Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

B. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

C. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

D. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

E. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

II. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure-A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

A. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

B. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

C. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agree with the relevant books of account.

D. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014

E. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

F. with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in

"Annexure B"; and

G. With respect to the other matters to be included in the

Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the

Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company did not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amount which were required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company.

iv) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. v) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

vi) Based on such audit procedures which we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (iv) and (v) contain any material misstatement.

vii) The Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts. Based on our examination and explanations give to us, we are unable to comment whether audit trail feature of the said software (both at an application and database level) was enabled and operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software or whether there were any instances of the audit trail feature been tampered with.

H. In our opinion, based on information and explanation provided to us dividend not declared or paid during the year by the company is in accordance with section 123 of the Companies Act 2013.

For V C A S & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.: 123372W

ANNEXURE-A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORSf REPORT

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of IBL FINANCE LIMITED for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

On the basis of the information and explanation given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

1. (a) A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of its Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company has maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) These Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals there was no Material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the Information and Explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company does not held any Immovable property and accordingly paragraph 3(i)(c ) of the order not applicable.

(d) According to the Information and Explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the Information and Explanation given to us the company has not any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. (a) The Company, being Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND), does not have any inventory, accordingly reporting on paragraph 3(ii) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the Information and Explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets during any point of time of the year. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) The company, being Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND), accordingly reporting on paragraph 3(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any guarantees or given any security or advances in the nature of loan during the year. Further, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all loans during the year, are not prima facie prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, the company has the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts are regular.

(d) The total amount overdue for more than ninety days, in respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans including interest thereon. As per information and explanation given to us, reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of the principal and interest, though provision for NPA as per applicable guidelines by the regulator and Accounting Standards have been made for these overdue amounts.

(e) The company, being Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND), accordingly reporting on paragraph 3(e) of the order is not applicable.

(f) The company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. The company does not have any loans, investments, guarantees, and security all mandatory provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 4 of the order not applicable. 5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the Public. Accordingly, paragraph 5 of the Order is not applicable. 6. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the services provided by the company. Accordingly, paragraph 6 of the Order is not applicable. 7 (a) The company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. (b) Dues of income tax, Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance have been deposited on time there is no dispute is pending on the part of company. 8. There is no any transactions which is not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). 9. (a) The Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority. (c) The term loans taken during the year and the term loan have been applied for the purposes for which those were obtained. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company funds raised on short term basis have not been utilized for long term purposes. (e) The company does not have any subsidiaries, associates, or joint ventures. Accordingly, paragraph 9(e) & 9(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has raised 3340.50 lakhs by way of Initial Public Offer (IPO) which came out on 9th January 2024 and closed on 11th January 2024 and listing on 16th January 2024. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 10(b) of the Order is not applicable. 11. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, neither company has done any fraud nor by its officers or employees so nothing to be disclosed separately. (b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government (c) As represented to us by the management, the company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year. 12. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company hence nothing to be disclosed for any provisions applicable on Nidhi Company. Accordingly, paragraph 12(a), (b), (c) of the order is not applicable. 13. According to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards. 14. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company does not have an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. Accordingly, paragraph 14(a), (b) of the order is not applicable.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company hasnt entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him.

16. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of company, the company has obtained the certificate of registration on dated 8th March 2018 under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) The company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(c) The company, being Non-Deposit taking Non Banking Financial Company (NBFC-ND) not Core Investment Company (CIC), accordingly reporting on paragraph 16(c) and (d) of the order is not applicable.

17. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, paragraph 18 of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not fulfill the criteria as specified under section 135(1) of the Act read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules 2014 and according, reporting under paragraph 20 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. The Company has no subsidiary, joint venture or associates during the year. Therefore, provisions of paragraph 21 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE AUDITORSf REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013

(gthe Acth)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of IBL FINANCE LIMITED ("The Company") as of 31st

March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managementfs Responsibility for Internal Financial

Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditorsf Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. W e conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on

Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.