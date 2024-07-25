Summary

RNFI Services Limited was originally incorporated as RNFI Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated October 13, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi , recording the change in name of Company from RNFI Services Private Limited to RNFI Services Limited.The Company is Business Correspondent of various Banks and Payment Banks and engaged in the business of Domestic Money Transfer (DMT), IMPS, Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Mobile Recharges, Railway and Air Tickets, Cash Management Services, EMI Collection Services and other incidental business through its merchants (namely Retailers, Distributors, Partners, and Super Distributors) network across the country.The Company started their journey in 2015 in the fintech sector with a mission to empower rural India by promoting the accessibility of financial technology with simple and efficient financial solutions and contribute to development of a Digital Bharat as the leading financial provider. In 2017, the Company became business correspondent of a leading Private Sector Bank. In 2018, it ventured into Financial Inclusion Division by becoming a business correspondent of Public Sector Bank and Private sector Payment banks. In 2019, it entered the tourism industry, emerging as Principal Agent of IRCTC for train bookings and

