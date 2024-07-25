iifl-logo-icon 1
RNFI Services Ltd Share Price

252
(8.93%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:31:39 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open244
  • Day's High254
  • 52 Wk High231.35
  • Prev. Close231.35
  • Day's Low225.2
  • 52 Wk Low 109.8
  • Turnover (lac)2,712.52
  • P/E63.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS3.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)628.81
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

RNFI Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

RNFI Services Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

RNFI Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

RNFI Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:57 AM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.33%

Non-Promoter- 4.35%

Institutions: 4.35%

Non-Institutions: 30.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

RNFI Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

19.4

13.07

7.7

Net Worth

19.5

13.17

7.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

935.58

1,066.59

188.25

134.01

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

935.58

1,066.59

188.25

134.01

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.47

2.8

2.55

1.61

View Annually Results

RNFI Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT RNFI Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by RNFI Services Ltd

Summary

RNFI Services Limited was originally incorporated as RNFI Services Private Limited, a Private Limited Company, dated October 13, 2015 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated December 28, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi , recording the change in name of Company from RNFI Services Private Limited to RNFI Services Limited.The Company is Business Correspondent of various Banks and Payment Banks and engaged in the business of Domestic Money Transfer (DMT), IMPS, Aadhar Enabled Payment System (AEPS), Mobile Recharges, Railway and Air Tickets, Cash Management Services, EMI Collection Services and other incidental business through its merchants (namely Retailers, Distributors, Partners, and Super Distributors) network across the country.The Company started their journey in 2015 in the fintech sector with a mission to empower rural India by promoting the accessibility of financial technology with simple and efficient financial solutions and contribute to development of a Digital Bharat as the leading financial provider. In 2017, the Company became business correspondent of a leading Private Sector Bank. In 2018, it ventured into Financial Inclusion Division by becoming a business correspondent of Public Sector Bank and Private sector Payment banks. In 2019, it entered the tourism industry, emerging as Principal Agent of IRCTC for train bookings and
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the RNFI Services Ltd share price today?

The RNFI Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹252 today.

What is the Market Cap of RNFI Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of RNFI Services Ltd is ₹628.81 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of RNFI Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of RNFI Services Ltd is 63.21 and 5.77 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of RNFI Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a RNFI Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of RNFI Services Ltd is ₹109.8 and ₹231.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of RNFI Services Ltd?

RNFI Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 32.95%, 3 Month at 81.75% and 1 Month at 82.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of RNFI Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of RNFI Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.34 %
Institutions - 4.35 %
Public - 30.31 %

