RNFI Services Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.1
0.1
0.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
19.4
13.07
7.7
Net Worth
19.5
13.17
7.8
Minority Interest
Debt
14.35
4.51
16
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
33.85
17.68
23.8
Fixed Assets
15.39
11.03
10.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.99
3.04
2.81
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.3
0.21
0.16
Networking Capital
-27.03
-47.08
-50.51
Inventories
0.78
1.22
3.12
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.34
7.59
5.15
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.19
25.43
18.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.38
-2.2
-2.76
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-64.96
-79.12
-74.65
Cash
25.19
50.48
61.22
Total Assets
33.84
17.68
23.79
