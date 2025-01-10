iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

RNFI Services Ltd Balance Sheet

271.95
(-2.26%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:56 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR RNFI Services Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.1

0.1

0.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

19.4

13.07

7.7

Net Worth

19.5

13.17

7.8

Minority Interest

Debt

14.35

4.51

16

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

33.85

17.68

23.8

Fixed Assets

15.39

11.03

10.11

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.99

3.04

2.81

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.3

0.21

0.16

Networking Capital

-27.03

-47.08

-50.51

Inventories

0.78

1.22

3.12

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.34

7.59

5.15

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

32.19

25.43

18.63

Sundry Creditors

-0.38

-2.2

-2.76

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-64.96

-79.12

-74.65

Cash

25.19

50.48

61.22

Total Assets

33.84

17.68

23.79

RNFI Services Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR RNFI Services Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.