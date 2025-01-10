TO THE MEMBERS OF RNFI SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED

Report on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of RNFI SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements responsibility for the standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

a) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

b) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

c) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

d) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

e) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the ‘Annexure statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet, and the Statement of Profit and Loss Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) The aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and operative effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure - B" to this report; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note :[36];

ii. The company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts.

iii. There has not been an occasion in case of the Company during the year under report to transfer any sums to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. The question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. a) The Management of the Company, whose financial statement has been audited under the Act, has represented to us that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management of the Company, whose financial statement has been audited under the Act, has represented to us, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries and

c) Based on such audit procedures that the we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances on the Company whose financial statements have been audited under the Act, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations made to us under sub-clause (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statements.

v) The Company has neither proposed nor paid any dividend during the previous year and during the current year hence compliance as per Section 123 of the companies act is not applicable.

vi) Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of accounts using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

For NIHAR MEHTA & CO.

(CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS)

MEMBERSHIP NO.148609 PLACE: MUMBAI. FIRM REG.N0.134646W DATE : 15 SEP 2023 UDIN : 23148609BGYBZC8685

ANNEXURE TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

STATEMENT REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 UNDER THE HEADING "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF M/S. RNFI SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31st MARCH, 2023

(i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, plant and Equipment.

b. Property, Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets were physically verified by the management during the year, in accordance with an annual plan of verification, which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of the Property Plant and Equipment and right-of-use assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company does not own any immovable property.

d. Based on our examination of records and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31,2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) In respect of its inventories:

a. The inventories have been physically verified during the year by the management. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedures of physical verification of inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business.

c. The Company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed by physical verification.

d. The Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, at any point of time during the year, from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(iii) During the year company has made fresh investments amounting to ? 7,96,81,347 in companies and firms. Further the company has granted loan amounting to ? 1693,31,25,500 to subsidiaries and associates. The total amount of outstanding loan as at year end in respect of the same is ^ 7,96,81,347. There is no stipulation, with regards to the payment of the same. The terms and conditions on which the loan is granted is not prejudicial in the interest of the company. The company has granted 58% of the total loans to the related party covered under section 2(76) of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 in respect of the aforesaid Investment and loan given. In respect of the continuing investments the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with provisions of section 185 and 186 in respect of the Investments made and loans given, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion and according to explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and hence the question of complying with the provisions of Section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed there under and the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India, wherever applicable does not arise.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of section 148of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause (vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination

of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income-tax, sales tax, value added tax, duty of customs, service tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company did not have any dues which were in arrears as at 31 March 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no dues referred to in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) Based on our examination of the records of the company and according to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions that were not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(viii) of the order does not arise.

(ix) (a) The company during the year has not defaulted in repayment of dues and interest to financial institutions and banks.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(b) of the order does not arise.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loan were applied for the purpose for which the loan were obtained.

(d) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima-facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) Based on our examination of records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries or associate companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the order does not arise.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries companies. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the order doesnot arise.

(x) a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has neither raised during the year any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order does not arise.

b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares/ fully or partial or optionally convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order does not arise.

(xi) To the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company as per provisions of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii)(a),(b),(c) of the Order does not arise.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 188 and 177 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed by the company in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) The clause relating to internal audit system is not applicable to the company as the size and nature of business is below the limit specified in section 138 of the Act prescribed in rule 13 of companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. Accordingly, sub-clause (b) of clause (xiv) is not applicable to the company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provision of section 192 of the Company Act, 2013 are not applicable. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order does not arise.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, sub-clause (b), (c) and (d) of clause (xvi) is not applicable.

b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) Based on our examination of the records and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has not been any resignation of the statutory auditors during the year, hence the question of considering the issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors does not arise.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the date of balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section 5 of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

ANNEXURE - B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (i) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT. 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. RNFI SERVICES PRIVATE LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

