Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 7 Dec 2024

RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Krishna Kumar Radheshyam Daga as Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. December 07, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Oct 2024 12 Oct 2024

RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 12, 2024 which approved Signing of Binding Offer for Acquisition of Payworld Digital Services Private Limited and itsSubsidiary.

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024