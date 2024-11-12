|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Dec 2024
|7 Dec 2024
|RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Mr Krishna Kumar Radheshyam Daga as Chief Executive Officer of the company w.e.f. December 07, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Oct 2024
|12 Oct 2024
|RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 12, 2024 which approved Signing of Binding Offer for Acquisition of Payworld Digital Services Private Limited and itsSubsidiary.
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|RNFI Services Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on September 05, 2024.
