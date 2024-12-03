Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRetail
Open₹189
Prev. Close₹192.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹119.13
Day's High₹195
Day's Low₹185
52 Week's High₹235
52 Week's Low₹184
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)178.89
P/E38.36
EPS5.01
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.63
6.08
5.54
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
10.7
4.29
0.64
Net Worth
17.33
10.37
6.18
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,025.2
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,307.7
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
649
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.75
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
864.2
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Jatinder Dev Seth
Whole-time Director
Bhawna Seth
Non Executive Director
Niraj Rajpal
Independent Director
Pankaj Lal Gupta
Independent Director
Vishal Sharma
Independent Director
Tarun Anand
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishnu Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Purple United Sales Ltd
Summary
Purple United Sales Limited was originally incorporated as Purple United Sales Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purple United Sales Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2024 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of kids Apparels and footwear and their fashion accessories through their Retail, E-commerce and wholesale business channel partners. The Company is catering kids wear focusing on product categorization for kids of all age and segment. Their extensive distribution network comprises 17 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), multiple shop-in-shops, and a robust online presence through website, mobile app, and major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, First Cry, Nykaa, Hopscotch and more.In year 2015, the Company began their Offline/Online Distribution in the Apparel & Bags Category. In 2017, it entered through an agreement with Disney and Mattel for kids footwear. The Company started exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for Purple United Kids in Delhi in 2019. Through the expansion in retail vertical, it opened store in Punjab in 2020; expanded further in Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand in 2022; established 14 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) stores in 2023. The Company is planning a Initial Public Fresh Issue of 26,04,000 Eq
The Purple United Sales Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple United Sales Ltd is ₹178.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Purple United Sales Ltd is 38.36 and 3.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple United Sales Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple United Sales Ltd is ₹184 and ₹235 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Purple United Sales Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -10.91%.
