Summary

Purple United Sales Limited was originally incorporated as Purple United Sales Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purple United Sales Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2024 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of kids Apparels and footwear and their fashion accessories through their Retail, E-commerce and wholesale business channel partners. The Company is catering kids wear focusing on product categorization for kids of all age and segment. Their extensive distribution network comprises 17 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), multiple shop-in-shops, and a robust online presence through website, mobile app, and major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, First Cry, Nykaa, Hopscotch and more.In year 2015, the Company began their Offline/Online Distribution in the Apparel & Bags Category. In 2017, it entered through an agreement with Disney and Mattel for kids footwear. The Company started exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for Purple United Kids in Delhi in 2019. Through the expansion in retail vertical, it opened store in Punjab in 2020; expanded further in Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand in 2022; established 14 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) stores in 2023. The Company is planning a Initial Public Fresh Issue of 26,04,000 Eq

