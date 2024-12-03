iifl-logo-icon 1
Purple United Sales Ltd Share Price

186.15
(-3.15%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:40:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open189
  • Day's High195
  • 52 Wk High235
  • Prev. Close192.2
  • Day's Low185
  • 52 Wk Low 184
  • Turnover (lac)119.13
  • P/E38.36
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.01
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)178.89
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Purple United Sales Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

189

Prev. Close

192.2

Turnover(Lac.)

119.13

Day's High

195

Day's Low

185

52 Week's High

235

52 Week's Low

184

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

178.89

P/E

38.36

EPS

5.01

Divi. Yield

0

Purple United Sales Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Purple United Sales Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Purple United Sales Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:55 AM
Dec-2024Dec-2024Nov-2024Aug-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 87.54%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 87.54%

Non-Promoter- 12.45%

Institutions: 12.45%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Purple United Sales Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.63

6.08

5.54

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

10.7

4.29

0.64

Net Worth

17.33

10.37

6.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Purple United Sales Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,025.2

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,307.7

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

649

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.75

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

864.2

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Purple United Sales Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Jatinder Dev Seth

Whole-time Director

Bhawna Seth

Non Executive Director

Niraj Rajpal

Independent Director

Pankaj Lal Gupta

Independent Director

Vishal Sharma

Independent Director

Tarun Anand

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishnu Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Purple United Sales Ltd

Summary

Purple United Sales Limited was originally incorporated as Purple United Sales Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated September 16, 2014 issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. Subsequently, Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Purple United Sales Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated June 20, 2024 by Registrar of Companies, Delhi.The Company is engaged in the business of kids Apparels and footwear and their fashion accessories through their Retail, E-commerce and wholesale business channel partners. The Company is catering kids wear focusing on product categorization for kids of all age and segment. Their extensive distribution network comprises 17 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), multiple shop-in-shops, and a robust online presence through website, mobile app, and major e-commerce platforms such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, First Cry, Nykaa, Hopscotch and more.In year 2015, the Company began their Offline/Online Distribution in the Apparel & Bags Category. In 2017, it entered through an agreement with Disney and Mattel for kids footwear. The Company started exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) for Purple United Kids in Delhi in 2019. Through the expansion in retail vertical, it opened store in Punjab in 2020; expanded further in Delhi NCR and Uttarakhand in 2022; established 14 Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBO) stores in 2023. The Company is planning a Initial Public Fresh Issue of 26,04,000 Eq
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Purple United Sales Ltd share price today?

The Purple United Sales Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹186.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Purple United Sales Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Purple United Sales Ltd is ₹178.89 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Purple United Sales Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Purple United Sales Ltd is 38.36 and 3.47 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Purple United Sales Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Purple United Sales Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Purple United Sales Ltd is ₹184 and ₹235 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Purple United Sales Ltd?

Purple United Sales Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at -10.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Purple United Sales Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Purple United Sales Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.82 %
Institutions - 10.94 %
Public - 25.24 %

