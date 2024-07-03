SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹320.95
Prev. Close₹307.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,278.98
Day's High₹358
Day's Low₹305
52 Week's High₹427.9
52 Week's Low₹240
Book Value₹193.4
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)344.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.86
185.26
193.74
153.29
Net Worth
192.86
195.26
203.74
163.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.33
0.01
yoy growth (%)
10,77,329.29
Raw materials
-99.37
-0.01
As % of sales
46.58
87.44
Employee costs
-4.58
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
62.49
0
Depreciation
-0.4
0
Tax paid
-15.95
0
Working capital
162.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10,77,329.29
Op profit growth
31,05,428.14
EBIT growth
65,06,498.98
Net profit growth
1,90,24,429.84
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
91.93
111.32
255.55
213.45
99.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.93
111.32
255.55
213.45
99.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
10.51
7.11
7.7
2.82
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Saurabh Goyal
Independent Director
Vijay Kumar Sharma
Independent Director
Charu Singh
Independent Director
Ruchita Agarwal
Independent Director
Vikram Chaudhary
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna Anand
Whole Time Director & CEO
Aryan Goyal
Whole-time Director
Rajinder Sharma
Additional Director
Rupinder Tewari
Additional Director
Kuldip Kumar Bhasin
Reports by Nureca Ltd
Summary
The Company was formerly incorporated as Nureca Private Limited in India on 02 November 2016 under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The Company got converted from Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 08 July 2020 and the name of Company was changed to Nureca Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The Company is a leading healthcare and wellness company with a product range of over 150 SKUs across different categories. The flagship brands such as Dr. Trust continue to enjoy high credibility and a loyal customer base. The products comply with USFDA, European CE, ROHS and ISO certifications, which reinforce customers belief in their products. At present, the Company holds more than 100 design products. Nureca is a digital first, B2C company. The Company sell products through implementation of various digital online platform channels like Flipkart, Amazon and website http://drtrust.in/. Dr. Trust is a pioneer in global healthcare and wellness brand with patented technologies and innovative solutions, helping users monitor chronic ailments. The Company is committed to creating products that support diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness through monitoring and analysis of health data. Nurecas products are manufactured to be safe, accurate, long-lasting, and compliant with national and international regulations. The Companys growing range of connected devices is well entrenched in IoT a
The Nureca Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹344.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nureca Ltd is ₹344.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nureca Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nureca Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nureca Ltd is ₹240 and ₹427.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Nureca Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.79%, 3 Years at -47.19%, 1 Year at -27.36%, 6 Month at 13.41%, 3 Month at -8.54% and 1 Month at 3.27%.
