Nureca Ltd Share Price

344.5
(12.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open320.95
  • Day's High358
  • 52 Wk High427.9
  • Prev. Close307.5
  • Day's Low305
  • 52 Wk Low 240
  • Turnover (lac)1,278.98
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value193.4
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)344.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Nureca Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

320.95

Prev. Close

307.5

Turnover(Lac.)

1,278.98

Day's High

358

Day's Low

305

52 Week's High

427.9

52 Week's Low

240

Book Value

193.4

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

344.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Nureca Ltd Corporate Action

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Nureca Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Nureca Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.73%

Institutions: 0.73%

Non-Institutions: 35.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Nureca Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

182.86

185.26

193.74

153.29

Net Worth

192.86

195.26

203.74

163.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

213.33

0.01

yoy growth (%)

10,77,329.29

Raw materials

-99.37

-0.01

As % of sales

46.58

87.44

Employee costs

-4.58

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Profit before tax

62.49

0

Depreciation

-0.4

0

Tax paid

-15.95

0

Working capital

162.43

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

10,77,329.29

Op profit growth

31,05,428.14

EBIT growth

65,06,498.98

Net profit growth

1,90,24,429.84

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

91.93

111.32

255.55

213.45

99.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.93

111.32

255.55

213.45

99.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

10.51

7.11

7.7

2.82

0.06

Nureca Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Nureca Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Saurabh Goyal

Independent Director

Vijay Kumar Sharma

Independent Director

Charu Singh

Independent Director

Ruchita Agarwal

Independent Director

Vikram Chaudhary

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna Anand

Whole Time Director & CEO

Aryan Goyal

Whole-time Director

Rajinder Sharma

Additional Director

Rupinder Tewari

Additional Director

Kuldip Kumar Bhasin

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Nureca Ltd

Summary

The Company was formerly incorporated as Nureca Private Limited in India on 02 November 2016 under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The Company got converted from Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 08 July 2020 and the name of Company was changed to Nureca Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The Company is a leading healthcare and wellness company with a product range of over 150 SKUs across different categories. The flagship brands such as Dr. Trust continue to enjoy high credibility and a loyal customer base. The products comply with USFDA, European CE, ROHS and ISO certifications, which reinforce customers belief in their products. At present, the Company holds more than 100 design products. Nureca is a digital first, B2C company. The Company sell products through implementation of various digital online platform channels like Flipkart, Amazon and website http://drtrust.in/. Dr. Trust is a pioneer in global healthcare and wellness brand with patented technologies and innovative solutions, helping users monitor chronic ailments. The Company is committed to creating products that support diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness through monitoring and analysis of health data. Nurecas products are manufactured to be safe, accurate, long-lasting, and compliant with national and international regulations. The Companys growing range of connected devices is well entrenched in IoT a
Company FAQs

What is the Nureca Ltd share price today?

The Nureca Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹344.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Nureca Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nureca Ltd is ₹344.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Nureca Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Nureca Ltd is 0 and 1.60 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Nureca Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nureca Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nureca Ltd is ₹240 and ₹427.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Nureca Ltd?

Nureca Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.79%, 3 Years at -47.19%, 1 Year at -27.36%, 6 Month at 13.41%, 3 Month at -8.54% and 1 Month at 3.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Nureca Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Nureca Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.77 %
Institutions - 0.73 %
Public - 35.50 %

Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
Download The App Now

Follow us on

