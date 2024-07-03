Summary

The Company was formerly incorporated as Nureca Private Limited in India on 02 November 2016 under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The Company got converted from Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 08 July 2020 and the name of Company was changed to Nureca Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The Company is a leading healthcare and wellness company with a product range of over 150 SKUs across different categories. The flagship brands such as Dr. Trust continue to enjoy high credibility and a loyal customer base. The products comply with USFDA, European CE, ROHS and ISO certifications, which reinforce customers belief in their products. At present, the Company holds more than 100 design products. Nureca is a digital first, B2C company. The Company sell products through implementation of various digital online platform channels like Flipkart, Amazon and website http://drtrust.in/. Dr. Trust is a pioneer in global healthcare and wellness brand with patented technologies and innovative solutions, helping users monitor chronic ailments. The Company is committed to creating products that support diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness through monitoring and analysis of health data. Nurecas products are manufactured to be safe, accurate, long-lasting, and compliant with national and international regulations. The Companys growing range of connected devices is well entrenched in IoT a

