Nureca Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
182.86
185.26
193.74
153.29
Net Worth
192.86
195.26
203.74
163.29
Minority Interest
Debt
2.43
3.25
4.33
3.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.07
1.6
0.28
0.01
Total Liabilities
196.36
200.11
208.35
167.11
Fixed Assets
6.33
8.08
10.2
3.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
96.69
62.14
34.49
0.82
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.95
4.3
0.38
0.57
Networking Capital
42.19
54.74
79.1
35.62
Inventories
28.76
32.83
63.17
36.78
Inventory Days
62.92
Sundry Debtors
1.81
4.27
2.87
0.23
Debtor Days
0.39
Other Current Assets
20.66
25.81
24.52
17.39
Sundry Creditors
-4.91
-4.98
-4.7
-8.76
Creditor Days
14.98
Other Current Liabilities
-4.13
-3.19
-6.76
-10.02
Cash
45.2
70.86
84.19
126.45
Total Assets
196.36
200.12
208.36
167.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.