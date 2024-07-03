Nureca Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
31.19
20.27
16.97
22.37
31.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
31.19
20.27
16.97
22.37
31.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.17
5.79
-1.26
5.9
3.2
Total Income
34.36
26.06
15.71
28.28
34.55
Total Expenditure
33.55
22.64
21.4
26.63
29.97
PBIDT
0.81
3.43
-5.69
1.65
4.58
Interest
0.27
0.15
0.18
0.11
0.08
PBDT
0.55
3.28
-5.87
1.54
4.5
Depreciation
0.62
0.66
0.6
0.59
0.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.58
0.74
0.01
1.23
0.29
Deferred Tax
-0.17
0.22
-2.33
-0.45
0.72
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.48
1.66
-4.15
0.17
2.89
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.48
1.66
-4.15
0.17
2.89
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.48
1.66
-4.15
0.17
2.89
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.48
1.66
-4.15
0.16
2.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
10
10
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.59
16.92
-33.52
7.37
14.6
PBDTM(%)
1.76
16.18
-34.59
6.88
14.35
PATM(%)
-1.53
8.18
-24.45
0.75
9.21
