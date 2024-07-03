iifl-logo-icon 1
Nureca Ltd Quarterly Results

315.3
(-6.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

31.19

20.27

16.97

22.37

31.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

31.19

20.27

16.97

22.37

31.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.17

5.79

-1.26

5.9

3.2

Total Income

34.36

26.06

15.71

28.28

34.55

Total Expenditure

33.55

22.64

21.4

26.63

29.97

PBIDT

0.81

3.43

-5.69

1.65

4.58

Interest

0.27

0.15

0.18

0.11

0.08

PBDT

0.55

3.28

-5.87

1.54

4.5

Depreciation

0.62

0.66

0.6

0.59

0.59

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.58

0.74

0.01

1.23

0.29

Deferred Tax

-0.17

0.22

-2.33

-0.45

0.72

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.48

1.66

-4.15

0.17

2.89

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.48

1.66

-4.15

0.17

2.89

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.48

1.66

-4.15

0.17

2.89

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.48

1.66

-4.15

0.16

2.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

10

10

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.59

16.92

-33.52

7.37

14.6

PBDTM(%)

1.76

16.18

-34.59

6.88

14.35

PATM(%)

-1.53

8.18

-24.45

0.75

9.21

