Nureca Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
74.96
90.1
214.5
181.61
66.47
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
74.96
90.1
214.5
181.61
66.47
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.77
4.96
5.99
1.54
0.01
Total Income
86.73
95.05
220.48
183.15
66.48
Total Expenditure
80.73
101.65
156.25
124.44
60.44
PBIDT
6
-6.6
64.23
58.71
6.04
Interest
0.31
0.35
0.46
1.22
0.39
PBDT
5.69
-6.94
63.78
57.49
5.65
Depreciation
1.76
1.83
0.89
0.35
0.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.55
0.02
16.39
15.12
1.38
Deferred Tax
0.02
-2.07
0.13
-0.47
-0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
2.35
-6.72
46.36
42.48
4.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
2.35
-6.72
46.36
42.48
4.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
2.35
-6.72
46.36
42.48
4.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.35
-6.72
46.36
59.58
4,013
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
30
0
0
Equity
10
10
10
7.5
0.01
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
8
-7.32
29.94
32.32
9.08
PBDTM(%)
7.59
-7.7
29.73
31.65
8.5
PATM(%)
3.13
-7.45
21.61
23.39
6.03
