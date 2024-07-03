iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Nureca Ltd Nine Monthly Results

304.55
(-3.41%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:17 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

74.96

90.1

214.5

181.61

66.47

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

74.96

90.1

214.5

181.61

66.47

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.77

4.96

5.99

1.54

0.01

Total Income

86.73

95.05

220.48

183.15

66.48

Total Expenditure

80.73

101.65

156.25

124.44

60.44

PBIDT

6

-6.6

64.23

58.71

6.04

Interest

0.31

0.35

0.46

1.22

0.39

PBDT

5.69

-6.94

63.78

57.49

5.65

Depreciation

1.76

1.83

0.89

0.35

0.27

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.55

0.02

16.39

15.12

1.38

Deferred Tax

0.02

-2.07

0.13

-0.47

-0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

2.35

-6.72

46.36

42.48

4.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

2.35

-6.72

46.36

42.48

4.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

2.35

-6.72

46.36

42.48

4.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.35

-6.72

46.36

59.58

4,013

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

30

0

0

Equity

10

10

10

7.5

0.01

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

8

-7.32

29.94

32.32

9.08

PBDTM(%)

7.59

-7.7

29.73

31.65

8.5

PATM(%)

3.13

-7.45

21.61

23.39

6.03

Nureca: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Nureca Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.