Nureca Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

315.3
(-6.10%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:17 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2017

Revenue

213.33

0.01

yoy growth (%)

10,77,329.29

Raw materials

-99.37

-0.01

As % of sales

46.58

87.44

Employee costs

-4.58

0

As % of sales

2.14

0

Other costs

-47.69

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.35

2.52

Operating profit

61.68

0

OPM

28.91

10.03

Depreciation

-0.4

0

Interest expense

-1.59

0

Other income

2.81

0

Profit before tax

62.49

0

Taxes

-15.95

0

Tax rate

-25.53

-29.87

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

46.53

0

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

46.53

0

yoy growth (%)

1,90,24,429.84

NPM

21.81

1.23

