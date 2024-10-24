|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|24 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|Nureca Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|Nureca Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Nureca Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the fourth quarter and full year ended on March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Nureca Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
