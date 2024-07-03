Nureca Ltd Summary

The Company was formerly incorporated as Nureca Private Limited in India on 02 November 2016 under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013. The Company got converted from Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company with effect from 08 July 2020 and the name of Company was changed to Nureca Limited. The Company is engaged in the business of home healthcare and wellness products. The Company is a leading healthcare and wellness company with a product range of over 150 SKUs across different categories. The flagship brands such as Dr. Trust continue to enjoy high credibility and a loyal customer base. The products comply with USFDA, European CE, ROHS and ISO certifications, which reinforce customers belief in their products. At present, the Company holds more than 100 design products. Nureca is a digital first, B2C company. The Company sell products through implementation of various digital online platform channels like Flipkart, Amazon and website http://drtrust.in/. Dr. Trust is a pioneer in global healthcare and wellness brand with patented technologies and innovative solutions, helping users monitor chronic ailments. The Company is committed to creating products that support diagnosis, treatment and prevention of illness through monitoring and analysis of health data. Nurecas products are manufactured to be safe, accurate, long-lasting, and compliant with national and international regulations. The Companys growing range of connected devices is well entrenched in IoT and easy to sync with smart devices, while health app provides secure consolidation of data.The Company is focused on leveraging its innovation, research, and data science capabilities to help and empower more people living with chronic and lifestyle diseases to live healthier and happier lives. The Company envisaged digital ecosystem and principles aims to provide integrated solutions aiding customers to maintain a suitable fitness regime, have clear understanding of and control over existing diseaseswith easier health monitoring at home and optimum nutrition through quality nutraceuticals.In 2017, the Company commenced business operations and launched Dr. Trust brand through digital healthcare channel.In 2018, the Company widened product basket with launching of brands in electric massages and mother & child care categories like Dr. Physio and Trumom. The Company started three flex centers in Punjab, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the Company took the initiative for commencing business with WS retail. It increased the aggregate number of SKUs to 150. The Company added three flex centers in Tricity Chandigarh, Telangana and Maharashtra. The Companys key products secured a warehouse drug license.In 2020, Company expanded presence through different channels and took initiative for starting business with 1mg, Pharmeasy, Paytm, and Croma retail stores. The Company had taken the effect of demerger as per the Scheme of Arrangement among Nectar Biopharma Private Limited (demerged company) and Nureca Private Limited (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors under Section 230 to 232 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, which has been sanctioned by the Honorable National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai vide its Order dated 29 April 2020. The Scheme had become effective on 23 May 2020 (Effective date) on filing of certified copy of the Order with the Registrar of Companies. The Appointed Date from which the Scheme was operative was 1 April 2019. Pursuant to the Scheme of Demerger, certain portion of business activities of the demerged company was transferred by Nectar Biopharma Private Limited from the Appointed date of 1 April 2019.In FY 2021, the Company received prestigious Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands Award 2021.