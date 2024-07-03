Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorE-Commerce/App based Aggregator
Open₹11.25
Prev. Close₹10.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.23
Day's High₹11.25
Day's Low₹10.9
52 Week's High₹34.75
52 Week's Low₹10.7
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.38
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.14
0.12
0.12
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
8.02
1.77
-0.25
-3.19
Net Worth
10.16
1.99
-0.03
-2.97
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
26.19
33.44
31.23
13.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.19
33.44
31.23
13.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
2.89
1.53
0.68
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Zomato Ltd
ZOMATO
272.85
|153.2
|2,63,165.06
|421
|0
|2,151
|33.88
Swiggy Ltd
SWIGGY
541.45
|0
|1,21,189.54
|-490.88
|0
|2,146.14
|-8.29
Info Edge (India) Ltd
NAUKRI
9,025.5
|160.6
|1,17,312.5
|85.88
|0.24
|656.1
|2,674.67
One 97 Communications Ltd
PAYTM
982.8
|0
|62,610.1
|821.4
|0
|1,265.1
|201.06
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
NYKAA
167.84
|299.55
|47,959.79
|16.16
|0
|109.41
|5.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajesh Nahar
Whole-time Director
Ritesh Katariya.
Non Executive Director
Khivraj Naresh Kumar
Independent Director
MURALI RAJAGOPALACHARI
Independent Director
Riya Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dadwani Bhumisha Darshan
Summary
Net Avenue Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated on June 07, 2001 as Net Avenue Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Net Avenue Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is engaged in online digital direct-to-consumer business for Indian Ethnic wear and accessories. The Company has presence in international cross-border e-commerce direct-to-consumer for its products. Their product range includes Indian ethnicwear and accessories for women, men, teens and kids. The Company specialize in selling Indian Ethnic wear, catering primarily to the South Asian Diaspora through their websites, cbazaar.com and ethnovog.com. and mobile applications. Their direct-to-consumer approach serves customers from many countries, with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada being the primary markets. They sell products through other E-commerce websites such as Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio etc. Also Cbazaar.com, owned by Net Avenue Technologies was rated as one of the best online shops in the United States in 2020 and one of the fastest growing brand in the United States in 2022.The Company is proposing Public Offer of issuing 57,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
The Net Avenue Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is ₹23.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Net Avenue Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹34.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Net Avenue Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -60.25%, 6 Month at -34.23%, 3 Month at -24.22% and 1 Month at -22.34%.
