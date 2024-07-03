iifl-logo-icon 1
Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Share Price

10.9
(-0.46%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:38:54 AM

  • Open11.25
  • Day's High11.25
  • 52 Wk High34.75
  • Prev. Close10.95
  • Day's Low10.9
  • 52 Wk Low 10.7
  • Turnover (lac)5.23
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.38
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

E-Commerce/App based Aggregator

Open

11.25

Prev. Close

10.95

Turnover(Lac.)

5.23

Day's High

11.25

Day's Low

10.9

52 Week's High

34.75

52 Week's Low

10.7

Book Value

0

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

23.38

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

arrow

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:22 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.28%

Non-Promoter- 12.86%

Institutions: 12.85%

Non-Institutions: 51.08%

Custodian: 2.78%

Share Price

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.14

0.12

0.12

0.12

Preference Capital

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

8.02

1.77

-0.25

-3.19

Net Worth

10.16

1.99

-0.03

-2.97

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

26.19

33.44

31.23

13.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.19

33.44

31.23

13.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

2.89

1.53

0.68

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Zomato Ltd

ZOMATO

272.85

153.22,63,165.0642102,15133.88

Swiggy Ltd

SWIGGY

541.45

01,21,189.54-490.8802,146.14-8.29

Info Edge (India) Ltd

NAUKRI

9,025.5

160.61,17,312.585.880.24656.12,674.67

One 97 Communications Ltd

PAYTM

982.8

062,610.1821.401,265.1201.06

FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd

NYKAA

167.84

299.5547,959.7916.160109.415.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajesh Nahar

Whole-time Director

Ritesh Katariya.

Non Executive Director

Khivraj Naresh Kumar

Independent Director

MURALI RAJAGOPALACHARI

Independent Director

Riya Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dadwani Bhumisha Darshan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

Summary

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated on June 07, 2001 as Net Avenue Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Net Avenue Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is engaged in online digital direct-to-consumer business for Indian Ethnic wear and accessories. The Company has presence in international cross-border e-commerce direct-to-consumer for its products. Their product range includes Indian ethnicwear and accessories for women, men, teens and kids. The Company specialize in selling Indian Ethnic wear, catering primarily to the South Asian Diaspora through their websites, cbazaar.com and ethnovog.com. and mobile applications. Their direct-to-consumer approach serves customers from many countries, with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada being the primary markets. They sell products through other E-commerce websites such as Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio etc. Also Cbazaar.com, owned by Net Avenue Technologies was rated as one of the best online shops in the United States in 2020 and one of the fastest growing brand in the United States in 2022.The Company is proposing Public Offer of issuing 57,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.
Company FAQs

What is the Net Avenue Technologies Ltd share price today?

The Net Avenue Technologies Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹10.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is ₹23.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is 0 and 2.31 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Net Avenue Technologies Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is ₹10.7 and ₹34.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd?

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -60.25%, 6 Month at -34.23%, 3 Month at -24.22% and 1 Month at -22.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Net Avenue Technologies Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.28 %
Institutions - 12.85 %
Public - 51.08 %

