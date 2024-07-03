iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Annually Results

10.7
(-0.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:40:09 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

26.19

33.44

31.23

13.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.19

33.44

31.23

13.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.22

2.89

1.53

0.68

Total Income

27.41

36.32

32.76

14.48

Total Expenditure

28.67

34.31

29.87

14.38

PBIDT

-1.27

2.02

2.89

0.1

Interest

0.17

0.07

0.07

0.09

PBDT

-1.44

1.95

2.82

0.01

Depreciation

0.14

0.17

0.1

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.1

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

-0.26

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.58

1.78

2.62

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.58

1.78

2.62

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0.51

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-2.09

1.78

2.62

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.92

1.2

11.8

1.04

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.14

0.22

0.22

0.22

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-4.84

6.04

9.25

0.72

PBDTM(%)

-5.49

5.83

9.02

0.07

PATM(%)

-6.03

5.32

8.38

1.66

Net Avenue: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.