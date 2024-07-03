Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
26.19
33.44
31.23
13.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.19
33.44
31.23
13.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.22
2.89
1.53
0.68
Total Income
27.41
36.32
32.76
14.48
Total Expenditure
28.67
34.31
29.87
14.38
PBIDT
-1.27
2.02
2.89
0.1
Interest
0.17
0.07
0.07
0.09
PBDT
-1.44
1.95
2.82
0.01
Depreciation
0.14
0.17
0.1
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.1
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
-0.26
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.58
1.78
2.62
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.58
1.78
2.62
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0.51
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-2.09
1.78
2.62
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.92
1.2
11.8
1.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.14
0.22
0.22
0.22
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-4.84
6.04
9.25
0.72
PBDTM(%)
-5.49
5.83
9.02
0.07
PATM(%)
-6.03
5.32
8.38
1.66
