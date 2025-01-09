Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.14
0.12
0.12
0.12
Preference Capital
0
0.1
0.1
0.1
Reserves
8.02
1.77
-0.25
-3.19
Net Worth
10.16
1.99
-0.03
-2.97
Minority Interest
Debt
1.38
2.77
0.84
1.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.54
4.76
0.81
-1.06
Fixed Assets
0.35
0.44
0.28
0.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.22
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.31
2.47
-2.14
-2.33
Inventories
7.74
8.28
8.46
3.76
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.37
1.28
0.57
0.71
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
6.23
12.5
18.77
29.18
Sundry Creditors
-3.15
-5.15
-5.2
-4.11
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.88
-14.44
-24.74
-31.87
Cash
2.67
1.84
2.67
1.12
Total Assets
11.55
4.75
0.8
-1.05
