Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

10.7
(-0.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Net Avenue Technologies Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.14

0.12

0.12

0.12

Preference Capital

0

0.1

0.1

0.1

Reserves

8.02

1.77

-0.25

-3.19

Net Worth

10.16

1.99

-0.03

-2.97

Minority Interest

Debt

1.38

2.77

0.84

1.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.54

4.76

0.81

-1.06

Fixed Assets

0.35

0.44

0.28

0.16

Intangible Assets

Investments

5.22

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.31

2.47

-2.14

-2.33

Inventories

7.74

8.28

8.46

3.76

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.37

1.28

0.57

0.71

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

6.23

12.5

18.77

29.18

Sundry Creditors

-3.15

-5.15

-5.2

-4.11

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.88

-14.44

-24.74

-31.87

Cash

2.67

1.84

2.67

1.12

Total Assets

11.55

4.75

0.8

-1.05

