Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Net Avenue Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024) Net Avenue Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding . (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On: 25/12/2024)

Board Meeting 25 May 2024 18 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Net Avenue Technologies Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 25, 2024. Net Avenue Technologies Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024