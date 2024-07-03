iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Company Summary

10.7
(-0.47%)
Jan 9, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Summary

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated on June 07, 2001 as Net Avenue Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Net Avenue Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is engaged in online digital direct-to-consumer business for Indian Ethnic wear and accessories. The Company has presence in international cross-border e-commerce direct-to-consumer for its products. Their product range includes Indian ethnicwear and accessories for women, men, teens and kids. The Company specialize in selling Indian Ethnic wear, catering primarily to the South Asian Diaspora through their websites, cbazaar.com and ethnovog.com. and mobile applications. Their direct-to-consumer approach serves customers from many countries, with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada being the primary markets. They sell products through other E-commerce websites such as Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio etc. Also Cbazaar.com, owned by Net Avenue Technologies was rated as one of the best online shops in the United States in 2020 and one of the fastest growing brand in the United States in 2022.The Company is proposing Public Offer of issuing 57,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.