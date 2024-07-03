Net Avenue Technologies Ltd Summary

Net Avenue Technologies Ltd was originally incorporated on June 07, 2001 as Net Avenue Technologies Private Limited with the Registrar of Companies, Tamil Nadu. Subsequently Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of Company was changed to Net Avenue Technologies Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated September 22, 2023 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chennai.The Company is engaged in online digital direct-to-consumer business for Indian Ethnic wear and accessories. The Company has presence in international cross-border e-commerce direct-to-consumer for its products. Their product range includes Indian ethnicwear and accessories for women, men, teens and kids. The Company specialize in selling Indian Ethnic wear, catering primarily to the South Asian Diaspora through their websites, cbazaar.com and ethnovog.com. and mobile applications. Their direct-to-consumer approach serves customers from many countries, with the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada being the primary markets. They sell products through other E-commerce websites such as Myntra, Nykaa, Ajio etc. Also Cbazaar.com, owned by Net Avenue Technologies was rated as one of the best online shops in the United States in 2020 and one of the fastest growing brand in the United States in 2022.The Company is proposing Public Offer of issuing 57,00,000 Fresh Issue Equity Shares.