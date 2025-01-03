Company
CMP
Change
Change (%)
Mkt Cap
PE
Orient Ceratech Ltd
50.32
|-0.38
|-0.75
|602.02
|54.55
Dalmia Refractories Ltd
112.5
|0.25
|0.22
|35.44
|2.47
Vesuvius India Ltd
4605.45
|47.05
|1.03
|9349.06
|35.38
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
496.8
|-6.90
|-1.37
|10258.99
|44.67
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
746.8
|-17.60
|-2.30
|3428.20
|151.66
IFGL Refractories Ltd
456.8
|-0.40
|-0.09
|1646.28
|34.25
SP Refractories Ltd
174.85
|-3.55
|-1.99
|31.29
|20.07
Refractory Shapes Ltd
92.95
|-0.35
|-0.38
|202.63
|50.43
