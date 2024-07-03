Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRefractories
Open₹174.85
Prev. Close₹178.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.79
Day's High₹174.85
Day's Low₹174.85
52 Week's High₹380
52 Week's Low₹95
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.29
P/E20.07
EPS8.71
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.79
1.79
1.79
1.49
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.71
7.15
6.53
3.18
Net Worth
10.5
8.94
8.32
4.67
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Namita Prabodh Kale
Executive Director & CFO
Shweta Prabodh Kale
Non Executive Director
Prajakta Prabodh Kale
Independent Non Exe. Director
Manish Tarachand Pande
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kushal Sanjay Sabadra
Reports by SP Refractories Ltd
Summary
SP Refractories Limited was incorporated as SP Refractories Private Limited on January 18, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to SP Refractories Limited dated October 11, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on October 28, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of high quality Refractory Material made using premium grade cement, aggregates and other raw material, the final product is used by iron, steel and construction industries. The Company has a production capacity of 7000 MT per annum. The refractory materials industry is integral to various high-temperature industrial processes, such as manufacturing of Refractory materials, characterized by their ability to withstand extreme temperatures, are essential for the efficient and safe operation of furnaces, kilns, and reactors.The Company began its operations in year 2007 with purchase in manufacturing of refractory cement and castables. Prior to incorporation of the Company, Late Sri. Prabodh Kale, was running the established business of refractory cement in a Partnership Firm named Shanark Industries based out of Nagpur. Post his demise, his wife; Namita Kale took the business activities forward under SP Refractories Limited as the Promoter along with her daughters Shweta Kale and Prajakta Kale. And presently, the Company is
The SP Refractories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SP Refractories Ltd is ₹31.29 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of SP Refractories Ltd is 20.07 and 2.98 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SP Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SP Refractories Ltd is ₹95 and ₹380 as of 30 Dec ‘24
SP Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.73%, 1 Year at 79.33%, 6 Month at -42.58%, 3 Month at -10.33% and 1 Month at 5.24%.
