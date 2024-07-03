iifl-logo-icon 1
SP Refractories Ltd Share Price

174.85
(-1.99%)
Dec 30, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open174.85
  • Day's High174.85
  • 52 Wk High380
  • Prev. Close178.4
  • Day's Low174.85
  • 52 Wk Low 95
  • Turnover (lac)2.79
  • P/E20.07
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS8.71
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.29
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

SP Refractories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

174.85

Prev. Close

178.4

Turnover(Lac.)

2.79

Day's High

174.85

Day's Low

174.85

52 Week's High

380

52 Week's Low

95

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.29

P/E

20.07

EPS

8.71

Divi. Yield

0

SP Refractories Ltd Corporate Action

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

27 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

SP Refractories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SP Refractories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.42%

Non-Promoter- 30.57%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.57%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

SP Refractories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.79

1.79

1.79

1.49

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.71

7.15

6.53

3.18

Net Worth

10.5

8.94

8.32

4.67

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

SP Refractories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT SP Refractories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Namita Prabodh Kale

Executive Director & CFO

Shweta Prabodh Kale

Non Executive Director

Prajakta Prabodh Kale

Independent Non Exe. Director

Manish Tarachand Pande

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kushal Sanjay Sabadra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by SP Refractories Ltd

Summary

SP Refractories Limited was incorporated as SP Refractories Private Limited on January 18, 2007 with the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and name of the Company changed to SP Refractories Limited dated October 11, 2021. The fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to conversion was issued on October 28, 2021 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and supplying of high quality Refractory Material made using premium grade cement, aggregates and other raw material, the final product is used by iron, steel and construction industries. The Company has a production capacity of 7000 MT per annum. The refractory materials industry is integral to various high-temperature industrial processes, such as manufacturing of Refractory materials, characterized by their ability to withstand extreme temperatures, are essential for the efficient and safe operation of furnaces, kilns, and reactors.The Company began its operations in year 2007 with purchase in manufacturing of refractory cement and castables. Prior to incorporation of the Company, Late Sri. Prabodh Kale, was running the established business of refractory cement in a Partnership Firm named Shanark Industries based out of Nagpur. Post his demise, his wife; Namita Kale took the business activities forward under SP Refractories Limited as the Promoter along with her daughters Shweta Kale and Prajakta Kale. And presently, the Company is
Company FAQs

What is the SP Refractories Ltd share price today?

The SP Refractories Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹174.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of SP Refractories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of SP Refractories Ltd is ₹31.29 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of SP Refractories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of SP Refractories Ltd is 20.07 and 2.98 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of SP Refractories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a SP Refractories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of SP Refractories Ltd is ₹95 and ₹380 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of SP Refractories Ltd?

SP Refractories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 24.73%, 1 Year at 79.33%, 6 Month at -42.58%, 3 Month at -10.33% and 1 Month at 5.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of SP Refractories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of SP Refractories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.42 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.58 %

