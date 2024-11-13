|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the Standalone Unaudited financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding financial results for the half year ended 30th September 2024Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 Jun 2024
|27 Jun 2024
|Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange about Change in Company Secretary/Compliance Officer
|Board Meeting
|15 May 2024
|7 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 15, 2024 for Approval of financials results for the half year and year ended 31st March, 2024. Sp Refractories Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 15/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Separate Independent Directors Meeting held on February 22, 2024.
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.