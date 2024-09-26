Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 26, 2024 Sp Refractories Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 26, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/09/2024) Details of voting results with respect to 17th Annual General Meeting pertaining to financial year 2023-24. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)