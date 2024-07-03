SectorRefractories
Open₹4,605.45
Prev. Close₹4,605.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹86.73
Day's High₹4,653
Day's Low₹4,574.25
52 Week's High₹5,999
52 Week's Low₹3,012
Book Value₹688.73
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,310.8
P/E35.77
EPS128.9
Divi. Yield0.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
20.3
20.3
20.3
20.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,173.24
977.49
876
821.5
Net Worth
1,193.54
997.79
896.3
841.8
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Revenue
1,047.16
791.51
887.04
911.27
yoy growth (%)
32.29
-10.76
-2.65
10.92
Raw materials
-627.53
-469.45
-511.23
-503.31
As % of sales
59.92
59.31
57.63
55.23
Employee costs
-79.17
-64.57
-65.5
-55.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Profit before tax
91.56
71.55
123.41
149.35
Depreciation
-27.34
-26.24
-26.55
-29.78
Tax paid
-23.51
-18.5
-37.86
-50.46
Working capital
39.8
48.25
130.14
64.43
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
32.29
-10.76
-2.65
10.92
Op profit growth
29.2
-36.37
-27.23
10.23
EBIT growth
27.96
-42.02
-17.36
9.78
Net profit growth
28.27
-37.98
-9.42
6.26
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
RHI Magnesita India Ltd
RHIM
496.8
|44.05
|10,251.76
|48.79
|0.5
|660.94
|192.75
Vesuvius India Ltd
VESUVIUS
4,605.45
|35.77
|9,360.94
|68.46
|0.28
|443.52
|642.03
Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd
RPEL
746.8
|148.6
|3,424.3
|4.67
|0.6
|26.36
|36.43
IFGL Refractories Ltd
IFGLEXPOR
456.8
|34.09
|1,641.59
|13.66
|1.54
|253.62
|186.54
Orient Ceratech Ltd
ORIENTCER
50.32
|54.06
|601.55
|1.75
|0.5
|72.53
|22.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Independent Directo
Biswadip Gupta
Independent Director
Sudipto Sarkar
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Director
Patrick Georges Felix Andre
Director
Henry James Knowles
Managing Director
Nitin Jain
Director
Pascal Herve Martin Marie Genest
Additional Director
SUNIL KUMAR CHATURVEDI
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vesuvius India Ltd
Summary
Originally incorporated as Vesuvius Refractories in September, 1991, the name was subsequently changed to Vesuvius India Limited in November, 1992. The Company was promoted by the Vesuvius Group, UK, which presently holds 55.57% stake in the Company, in association with Biswadip Gupta. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The Company also provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Vesuvius Group develops innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, whichenable its customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. The Group has a worldwide presence, serving customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.93 to finance the setting up of an unit to manufacture 3000 tpa of specialised refractories. Later in 1996-97 it came out with a right issue at a premium of Rs 30/- per share to the existing equity shareholders in the ratio of two equity shares for every five equity shares held. The company installed a mixing plant for backward integration in the manufacturing process, and a second plant to expand the production capacity. These measures initiated to achieve better cost control have paid off. Initially,
The Vesuvius India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4586.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vesuvius India Ltd is ₹9310.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vesuvius India Ltd is 35.77 and 7.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vesuvius India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vesuvius India Ltd is ₹3012 and ₹5999 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vesuvius India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 61.54%, 1 Year at 30.31%, 6 Month at -8.92%, 3 Month at -13.44% and 1 Month at -12.22%.
