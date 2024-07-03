iifl-logo-icon 1
Vesuvius India Ltd Share Price

4,586.6
(-0.41%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:58 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4,605.45
  • Day's High4,653
  • 52 Wk High5,999
  • Prev. Close4,605.45
  • Day's Low4,574.25
  • 52 Wk Low 3,012
  • Turnover (lac)86.73
  • P/E35.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value688.73
  • EPS128.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,310.8
  • Div. Yield0.28
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vesuvius India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Refractories

Open

4,605.45

Prev. Close

4,605.45

Turnover(Lac.)

86.73

Day's High

4,653

Day's Low

4,574.25

52 Week's High

5,999

52 Week's Low

3,012

Book Value

688.73

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,310.8

P/E

35.77

EPS

128.9

Divi. Yield

0.28

Vesuvius India Ltd Corporate Action

3 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 12.75

Record Date: 11 Apr, 2024

arrow

9 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Feb, 2024

arrow

Vesuvius India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vesuvius India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.56%

Foreign: 55.56%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 23.26%

Institutions: 23.26%

Non-Institutions: 21.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vesuvius India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

20.3

20.3

20.3

20.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,173.24

977.49

876

821.5

Net Worth

1,193.54

997.79

896.3

841.8

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Revenue

1,047.16

791.51

887.04

911.27

yoy growth (%)

32.29

-10.76

-2.65

10.92

Raw materials

-627.53

-469.45

-511.23

-503.31

As % of sales

59.92

59.31

57.63

55.23

Employee costs

-79.17

-64.57

-65.5

-55.76

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Profit before tax

91.56

71.55

123.41

149.35

Depreciation

-27.34

-26.24

-26.55

-29.78

Tax paid

-23.51

-18.5

-37.86

-50.46

Working capital

39.8

48.25

130.14

64.43

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

32.29

-10.76

-2.65

10.92

Op profit growth

29.2

-36.37

-27.23

10.23

EBIT growth

27.96

-42.02

-17.36

9.78

Net profit growth

28.27

-37.98

-9.42

6.26

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vesuvius India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

RHI Magnesita India Ltd

RHIM

496.8

44.0510,251.7648.790.5660.94192.75

Vesuvius India Ltd

VESUVIUS

4,605.45

35.779,360.9468.460.28443.52642.03

Raghav Productivity Enhancers Ltd

RPEL

746.8

148.63,424.34.670.626.3636.43

IFGL Refractories Ltd

IFGLEXPOR

456.8

34.091,641.5913.661.54253.62186.54

Orient Ceratech Ltd

ORIENTCER

50.32

54.06601.551.750.572.5322.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vesuvius India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Biswadip Gupta

Independent Director

Sudipto Sarkar

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Director

Patrick Georges Felix Andre

Director

Henry James Knowles

Managing Director

Nitin Jain

Director

Pascal Herve Martin Marie Genest

Additional Director

SUNIL KUMAR CHATURVEDI

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vesuvius India Ltd

Summary

Originally incorporated as Vesuvius Refractories in September, 1991, the name was subsequently changed to Vesuvius India Limited in November, 1992. The Company was promoted by the Vesuvius Group, UK, which presently holds 55.57% stake in the Company, in association with Biswadip Gupta. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The Company also provides services in relation to refractory goods. The Vesuvius Group develops innovative and customised solutions, often used in extremely demanding industrial environments, whichenable its customers to make their manufacturing processes safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. The Group has a worldwide presence, serving customers through a network of cost-efficient manufacturing plants. These include flow control solutions, advanced refractories and other consumable products and increasingly, related technical services including data capture.The company came out with a public issue in Sep.93 to finance the setting up of an unit to manufacture 3000 tpa of specialised refractories. Later in 1996-97 it came out with a right issue at a premium of Rs 30/- per share to the existing equity shareholders in the ratio of two equity shares for every five equity shares held. The company installed a mixing plant for backward integration in the manufacturing process, and a second plant to expand the production capacity. These measures initiated to achieve better cost control have paid off. Initially,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vesuvius India Ltd share price today?

The Vesuvius India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹4586.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vesuvius India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vesuvius India Ltd is ₹9310.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vesuvius India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vesuvius India Ltd is 35.77 and 7.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vesuvius India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vesuvius India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vesuvius India Ltd is ₹3012 and ₹5999 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vesuvius India Ltd?

Vesuvius India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.45%, 3 Years at 61.54%, 1 Year at 30.31%, 6 Month at -8.92%, 3 Month at -13.44% and 1 Month at -12.22%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vesuvius India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vesuvius India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.57 %
Institutions - 23.26 %
Public - 21.17 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

